Pad Haggis sparks fusion frenzy at Edinburgh’s Ting Thai restaurant

Popular Edinburgh eatery Ting Thai is set to redefine Burns Night celebrations with its daring culinary creation, the Pad Haggis.

This limited edition dish, born from the success of Ting Thai’s trendsetting Pad Thai, promises a fiery twist to the traditional Scottish supper. Exclusively available through the Deliveroo app from January 23, the Pad Haggis is poised to add an unforgettable kick to your Burns Night festivities.

The culinary wizards at Ting Thai spared no effort in perfecting this daring fusion dish. After weeks of experimentation, five unique recipe combinations were meticulously crafted and tasted before striking the harmonious balance between Thai and Scottish flavours. The resulting masterpiece features haggis, rice noodles, egg, and Ting Thai’s signature sweet and spicy sauce, all crowned with a crispy haggis crumble and a sprinkling of Thai chilli flakes.

Ae Nanthasang, head chef at Ting Thai, shared the inspiration behind this bold culinary experiment.

“We started our journey at the Edinburgh Festival in 2012, and have since made it our mission to share the flavours of South East Asia with the UK. We are thrilled to partner with Deliveroo to bring the Pad Haggis to customers this Burns Night, the ultimate combination of our authentic Thai street food with haggis from our Scottish homeland.”

Ollie Marriage, the regional manager of Scotland at Deliveroo, excitedly announced the exclusive collaboration, reported Edinburgh News.

“This Burns Night, we’re bringing something bigger, better and even more unique to doorsteps in Scotland – the first-ever Pad Haggis! Now we know food critics might question this food pairing, but we can confirm it is a match made in Robbie Burns’ heaven.”

Marriage urged food enthusiasts to seize the opportunity.

“So, we’ve teamed up exclusively with our friends at Ting Thai in Scotland to create this ultimate Burns Night mash-up, which incorporates their signature Pad Thai and, of course… the national Scottish dish, Haggis. It’s available for a limited time only – so you’ll need to catch it quickly before it’s too late!”

For just £5.50 (250 baht) excluding delivery fees, Scots in Edinburgh and Glasgow can indulge in the Pad Haggis experience, available exclusively on Deliveroo from January 23 to 25.