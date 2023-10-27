Phuket: Russian and Indians overstay visa leading to police raid

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

A Russian national and two Indian men were apprehended during a police raid in Phuket’s Bang Thao beach district, charged with overstaying their visas. The operation was conducted by a joint team of immigration and tourist police yesterday afternoon around 1.15pm at a villa where they expected to arrest another Indian man under charges of threats and intimidation.

The Phuket Provincial Court had issued the warrant but the intended individual was not present during the raid. Instead, they encountered Georgi Shkodo, a Russian who was in the country despite an expired visa. The 33 year old was immediately taken to Cherng Talay Police Station for further inquiry while four law enforcement officers stayed behind at the villa for continued surveillance.

Things took an unexpected turn when another man, of foreign origin, emerged from the villa brandishing a baseball bat. He assaulted the officers, causing injuries to two. This prompted a call for backup.

By 5.15pm, a special operation team of 30, alongside immigration police, arrived at the scene. Their search resulted in detaining five foreigners who were then taken to Cherng Talay station for passport and visa verification.

Among those apprehended were two Indian nationals, 29 year old Katik Saxena and 25 year old Yuvraj Saxena. Both were found to have overstayed their visas, resulting in their arrest, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the Thai Cabinet’s decision to extend the stay period for Russian tourists under the visa extension to 90 days, from the previous 30 days, has sparked mixed reactions. While some tourism operators fear an increase in illegal work activity, others in the south see potential for a boost in spending. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow us on :













In other news, back in March this year, immigration officers busted an Indian man and a Russian man, who entered and stayed in Thailand without permits, at Phuket International Airport. Phuket Immigration Checkpoint reported on Facebook that both men were arrested on the same day, February 28. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.