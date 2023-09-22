Overstaying Indian man requests extension to spend budget before he’s deported

Photo via Facebook/ พัทลุงนิวส์ออนไลน์

Thai Immigration Police arrested an Indian man in the southern province of Phattalung for overstaying his visa by over five months. The foreign man reportedly asked to extend his stay to travel to Pattaya as he still had money left over for the trip.

Phattalung Provincial Immigration authorities detained 31 year old Gurinder Singh while he was aboard a train travelling from Su-ngai Kolok district in Narathiwat province to Bangkok. His visa had lapsed by more than five months, as per an immigration report, after he initially entered Thailand via Suvarnabhumi International Airport on March 17, with a visa expiring on April 15.

During questioning, Singh disclosed that he worked as a farmer in India and had amassed savings based on a friend’s recommendation to visit Thailand, renowned for its scenic beauty. His Thai journey encompassed visits to Pattaya, Bangkok, and Narathiwat, and he was en route to Bangkok when apprehended, intending to return to Pattaya.

Singh expressed profound appreciation for his time in Thailand, describing his travels as immensely satisfying. He highlighted the country’s breathtaking attractions, affordable cost of living, and safety. Singh was reluctant to return home at that juncture since he still possessed funds he intended to spend in Thailand, particularly in Pattaya.

However, Singh’s request for a visa extension was denied by immigration authorities, who informed him of impending deportation to India following legal penalties.

Singh now faces charges under Section 81 of the Immigration Act for overstaying his permit, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Phuket Immigration Checkpoint’s Facebook page last month revealed an international visitor was apprehended at Phuket International Airport last month on overstaying charges. The arrest occurred on August 30, with the individual now at risk of being blacklisted under the Good Guys In, Bad Guys Out regulation.

