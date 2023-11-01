Overqualified barista buzz: Latte lament sparks social media stir

Photo: Freepik

A young man recently stirred a buzz on social media after sharing his experience of being rejected for a barista job only because he was overqualified. The incident, which unfolded through a Facebook post, left netizens discussing and sharing similar experiences.

The young man had initially applied for a barista position in a coffee shop that advertised for a permanent employee with a preference for experienced candidates. However, after some time, the shop responded saying, “Hello, we apologise for the delay. After reviewing your application, we found that your qualifications exceed our requirements. Thank you for showing interest in our establishment.”

In his post, the young man expressed confusion over the situation.

“This is my real-life experience. I am a bit confused but not much. P.S. I applied for a barista position.”

The post quickly garnered significant attention, sparking a flurry of comments and shared experiences from other job applicants who had encountered similar situations.

Some netizens even offered perspectives from the employer’s side, questioning why the coffee shop would decline an overqualified barista applicant. They also commended the shop for at least responding to the application, unlike other companies who often remain silent reported KhaoSod.

“At least they replied instead of ignoring completely.”

“Maybe they can’t afford such a highly qualified person.”

Others shared their insights into the barista industry.

“The barista circle isn’t very broad. I’m pretty sure they already have someone recommended by a trustworthy person, so they declined our application in a way that they think would make us feel better.”

“I was rejected too, saying I was overqualified for the position they advertised.”

