Rangsit Highway overpass missing a strip of steel railing, emergency repairs

Safety concerns were sparked after strips of steep railing over a pedestrian bridge were found missing across Tesco Lotus Rangsit branch, Phahonyothin Road, Prachathipat Subdistrict, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani province.

Meanwhile, Rangsit Highway is expediting immediate repairs to the flyover, as well as solving the problem of road lighting to ensure safety at night.

Reporters went to inspect the overpass in question yesterday, January 8 and found some parts of the stainless steel railing of the pedestrian overpass missing. An employee of the Future Park Rangsit Shopping Center revealed that he and his friends use this overpass almost every day. It turns out that the steel railing has been missing for many years but no agency came to repair it.

“In the past, I would use the bridge during the day because at night I didn’t dare walk by because there was no light. It is believed that the culprits are more likely to commit crime at night.”

Head of the Rangsit Highway Section Worachit Rungarun, said that normally this bridge has lighting from the road but the lights at the bridge didn’t turn on. People will use the route only during the daytime, but nobody uses it at nighttime.

Normally such incidents will be reported to the road department for repairs to ensure safety, including repairing electricity to make the area more well-lit, reported Daily News.

Waran Yodbunnok, the owner of a nearby noodle shop, said he noticed that the bridge’s railing had been missing for more than a year. He would set up a stall there every day, starting from around 6am and finishing at around 2pm. At night, the homeless slept there until the morning. Drug addicts also frequent the area.

