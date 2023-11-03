Outlaws Thailand gang leader arrested, 150 million baht assets seized

Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไซเบอร์ – บช.สอท.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested the leader of the Outlaws Thailand criminal gang at a luxury condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 55 in Bangkok for operating online gambling, human trafficking and drug trafficking. Assets worth more than 150 million baht were seized.

Following measures to crackdown on online gambling in Thailand, the CCIB discovered a website, UFAV8, allowing gamblers to participate in football betting, slot machines, and other types of gambling. An officer conducted a further investigation into the site and managed to identify the main operator as a 41 year old Thai man, Paramate Tangsakun.

Officers conducted a raid at Paramate’s condominium, Eight Thonglor Residence, yesterday November 1. Paramate presented himself at the residence and revealed to officers that he rented the condo at 150,000 baht per month.

During the raid, officers confiscated Paramate’s assets worth over 150 million baht including a Chevrolet Camaro, Mercedes-Benz S500, Harley-Davidson Softail Springer, Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic, Triumph Rocket, 45 luxury watches, gold necklaces, valuable amulets, designer brand bags, two shotguns, and a pistol.

Aside from being the main operator of the gambling site, Paramte was also the leader of a transitional crime gang known as Outlaws Thailand. The gang has members from all across the globe, especially in touristy spots. In Thailand, the gang members were mostly in Phuket and Pattaya.

The gang became well known to Thai people after the arrest of a German man, Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, who murdered fellow countryman and business tycoon Hans Peter Mack. Brinkmann was a member of Outlaws Thailand. He was based in Pattaya and used his power to extort money from foreign business operators.

Outlaws Thailand is involved in drug trafficking, human trafficking and all kinds of gambling. The UFAV8 website has been operating for three years and has over 10,000 users with over 600 million baht circulating in the system yearly.

After further investigation and questioning, officers issued arrest warrants for 10 Thai suspects living in Cambodia. The other three Thai nationals were considered suspicious, but further investigation would be conducted before warrants were issued.

