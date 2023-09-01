High hopes: Public Health Minister plants seeds for ongoing medical cannabis policy success

Photo: Rameshe999. CC BY-SA 4.0

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul strongly advocates for the continuation of the current medical cannabis policy under the incoming health ministership. He asserts that, if used correctly, cannabis provides immense benefits to users. This discussion took place at the Public Health Ministry, where he expressed confidence that the new government would not terminate the ‘cannabis for medical treatments’ policy. He also highlighted that the policy is still on the new government’s agenda, as per the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Anutin emphasised that any changes to the policy should first be deliberated among government members.

“The best thing we can do is have a law to control cannabis use.”

Anutin proposed that if the new government plans to re-list cannabis as a narcotic, the decision should involve discussions among related agencies, including the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice, among others.

Anutin, who is set to become the Interior Minister in the new government, will be succeeded by Dr Cholnan Srikaew, the previous Pheu Thai leader. Anutin expressed that he sees no drawbacks in the current medical cannabis policy, barring the misuse of the drug by certain individuals.

Anutin revealed that the Public Health Ministry has implemented regulations to control cannabis use. These include forbidding the smoking of cannabis in public spaces and preventing minors from purchasing the drug. Prospective cannabis shop owners must apply for a licence, reported Bangkok Post.

He attributed the issues with cannabis to the proliferation of shops in cities, including in proximity to schools. This led the Pheu Thai Party to campaign for the reclassification of cannabis as a narcotic.

In separate news, Anutin, who chairs the National Committee on Vaccines, agreed that local administrative organisations should be able to purchase influenza vaccines from their budgets starting next year. This is according to Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Dr Tares added that the National Health Security Office and the DDC provide flu vaccines to those in need, including 12 million people considered at high risk of contracting the virus. However, the supply does not meet the demand for flu shots.

