Nakhon Pathom zoo otter dies 17 days after rescue centre move

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 5, 2026, 10:13 AM
2 minutes read
Nakhon Pathom zoo otter dies 17 days after rescue centre move
Photo by Nakhon Pathom Municipality Office

An otter known as Boon Thing died 17 days after being transferred from a zoo in Nakhon Pathom to a state wildlife centre in Ratchaburi. The transfer followed an online complaint about the animal’s living conditions.

Boon Thing, whose name means “the abandoned one”, was reportedly left in a box at Sanam Chan Zoo about six years ago after his owner could no longer afford to keep him. Zookeepers and volunteers raised him, and he later became popular with visitors who admired his intelligence.

In late September, a social media user known as Ploy posted a video criticising the otter’s living conditions. She said he was kept alone in a deteriorating cage and might not be receiving proper care.

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The post prompted calls for officials to inspect the zoo. The investigation found that the zoo did not have a licence to possess and care for the otter under the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act.

Influencer call out leads to transfer of otter and its death
Photo via MGR Online and KomChadLuek

Nakhon Pathom City Municipality transferred Boon Thing to Wildlife Rescue Centre 3 in Prathap Chang, Ratchaburi, on October 2. The centre reportedly kept him in a cage for a period of training before a planned release into the wild.

Officials found Boon Thing dead in the cage on October 19. The centre said there were no wounds or signs that he had been killed, and attributed his death to stress and depression.

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The centre said otters raised by people can lose their wild instincts and become attached to those who feed them. It added that changes to their surroundings or caretakers can cause severe distress.

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According to the centre’s account, Boon Thing called out for people for long periods and appeared frightened, although he initially ate normally. He later became listless, stopped calling and ate less. Staff attempted to provide close care, but his condition did not improve.

Boon Thing the otter
Photo by Nakhon Pathom Municipality Office

The centre also said it had not been given information about Boon Thing’s background, including that he had been kept as a pet before being abandoned and later cared for by the zoo.

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News of his death became public on November 4, prompting mournful comments from people who had visited him at the zoo.

Some online users criticised Ploy, saying her complaint had led to the otter losing a familiar home. Others said wild animals should not be kept as pets or confined in zoos, but argued that animals raised by people from birth may struggle to adapt to a different environment.

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Other commenters said the original owner was responsible for keeping a protected animal as a pet and abandoning him.

Otter dies after being moved from zoo to state wildlife centre
Photo by Nakhon Pathom Municipality Office

Volunteers and keepers who cared for Boon Thing said they did not want to transfer him but had to comply with the officials’ decision. They also claimed he was kept alone at the centre, was switched to a chicken diet because the centre could not afford fish, and became ill after a storm.

Ploy later issued a public apology. She said she had posted the video after walking around the zoo and noticing dirty conditions, and wanted to see improvements to the otter’s cleanliness and care.

She acknowledged that she had not spoken to the zookeepers or volunteers before making the complaint. Ploy said she had not expected Boon Thing to be moved and tried to contact the centre after learning of his death.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 5, 2026, 10:13 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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