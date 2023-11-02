Social media uproar as Blackpink Lisa Weibo account blocked over cabaret show controversy

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A rising online debate about the appropriateness of Lisa from Blackpink‘s participation in Crazy Horse, a renowned cabaret show in Paris, has culminated in the pop star’s Chinese social media account, which had over 8 million followers, being blocked. This action by Weibo has resulted in an uproar among her fans who are fervently supporting the 26 year old and arguing that her performance was a form of art, not indecency.

The controversy started when Lisa, a global pop idol, participated in the Crazy Horse shows from September 28 to 30. This sparked a heated debate on Chinese social media platform Weibo, over whether her performance was artistic or an exhibition of indecency.

Some netizens expressed concern that such participation by an idol could negatively impact underage fans. They feared that young Chinese people might imitate her, with some even criticising the Crazy Horse show for profiting from women or turning them into sexual objects.

However, numerous fans defended the Buriram-born singer, arguing that her performance was just a sexy show, not indecent exposure. They saw it as a form of Western art and natural expression. They believe that as long as no laws are violated, women should have the freedom to express their bodies.

The keywords “Lisa” and “Crazy Horse Paris” were consistently searched in large numbers. According to recent reports, Lisa’s Weibo account, with over 8 million followers, is no longer accessible, and her fan account is also blocked. When clicking on Lisa’s Weibo account named BP: lalalalisa_m and her fan account LISA_LALISAHOUSE, both accounts display a blocked message.

“This account has been reported for violating laws, regulations, and relevant provisions of the Weibo Community Convention.”

Paris Fashion Week

Chinese actors who attended the show received criticism over this controversy. Angelababy was accused of taking advantage of her attendance at the Paris Fashion Week to watch the Crazy Horse Show. Both Zhang Jianni and Angelababy were criticised for supporting the pornography industry.

Netizens found that the Weibo accounts of both celebrities were behaving abnormally and couldn’t be followed or receive private messages for a while, but they returned to normal later, reported KhaoSod.

However, when the news of the ban reached Thailand and other countries, some fans commented that Lisa may not have been banned but had her account deleted, as she did not renew her contract with YG Entertainment and this account was opened by YG for Lisa.

Regarding this issue, Lisa’s Chinese fan club, Lisa Bar, contacted customer service about recovering her Weibo account.

Initially, officials are checking and accelerating the recovery of the suspended account, but they can’t definitively answer whether Lisa’s account can be restored to its original state.

They also stated that if Lisa Bar is banned, they will create a new account. Even though they may face many problems, Lisa Bar has never admitted defeat. As long as there is an artist named Lisa, Lisa Bar will always be there, always supporting the artist they love.

