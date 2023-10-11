Flood crisis in Thailand worsens, Kalasin and Ubon Ratchathani hit hardest

Photo: KhaoSod.

Eleven provinces in Thailand continue to grapple with severe flood crisis, with Kalasin and Ubon Ratchathani experiencing rising water levels, as of today.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has mobilised resources and personnel from various agencies to expedite flood relief operations. Heavy rainfall in the past has caused flooding across 35 provinces, affecting 52,290 households in 2,506 villages across 515 sub-districts and 138 districts.

Currently, flooding persists in 11 provinces, negatively impacting 20,196 households in 925 villages across 182 sub-districts and 45 districts. These provinces include Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Chaiyaphum, Roi Et, Nong Bua Lamphu, Loei, Kalasin, and Ubon Ratchathani.

In Kalasin, the flood crisis has worsened in ten districts, affecting 9,917 households, while in Ubon Ratchathani, three districts have seen a slight increase in water levels, impacting 1,340 households. However, water levels have generally decreased across almost all areas.

The DDPM, in collaboration with local government organisations and relevant agencies, has been helping those affected by the flood crisis and urgently addressing the problems on the ground.

The DDPM has deployed relief teams equipped with long-range water pumps, water trucks for disaster victims, drinking water production vehicles, and food preparation vehicles to solve problems, drain water, and relieve the distress of the affected people.

For areas where the situation has eased, authorities have been mobilised to restore the affected areas to normal as quickly as possible so that people can resume their regular lives. Officials are also surveying and compiling damage reports for further assistance according to the Ministry of Finance’s regulations reported KhaoSod.

Those affected by the severe flood crisis can report incidents and request assistance via the DDPM’s line “DDPM Incident Reporting 1784” by adding the Line ID @1784DDPM and the emergency safety hotline 1784, available 24 hours a day. In addition, the public can follow disaster warning announcements on the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” application.

