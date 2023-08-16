One dead, two injured in vicious Songkhla road accident involving sedan and pickup

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A horrifying road accident in Songkhla Province yesterday resulted in one fatality and left two injured. The accident involved a head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup at a curved corner, leaving the sedan driver dead on the scene. Two occupants of the pickup were rushed to hospital with injuries, ushering authorities to swing into action to assist.

During the late hours of yesterday, a collision between a sedan and a pickup truck was reported on a sharp curve near the Tha Khee Lek bridge on Phetkasem Road.

The stretch between Hat Yai and Rattaphum’s old route is known for its high accident rate. The road, located in Moo 3, Hu Rae village, Thung Tam Sao subdistrict, Hat Yai district, in Songkhla province, was inspected by officers from Thung Tam Sao Police Station, medics from Hat Yai Hospital, rescue workers from Chalung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thung Tam Sao Municipality, and Mittraphap Samakkhi Foundation, reported KhaoSod.

The sedan, a Honda Jazz with the Songkhla license plate ขก 9546, was found severely damaged from the violent impact. The driver was discovered thrown from the vehicle and lying lifeless in the middle of the road. The deceased was later identified as 32 year old Sutthisak.

In addition, a Toyota Vigo pickup truck with the Bangkok license plate ตช 3234 was discovered rolled into a roadside ditch. The front of the pickup was heavily damaged, with shattered windshields. Two injured occupants, 45 year old Phadungchat, the pickup’s driver, and another passenger named Phasakorn was found in a state of injury and were quickly transported to Sikarin Hospital.

