ONCB considers dropping methamphetamine pill limit to three

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) is contemplating a reduction in the permissible limit of methamphetamine pills from five to three. This proposal is in response to the substantial criticism received for the five-pill cap, enforced by the Ministry of Public Health since February 9.

The current rule exempts individuals from criminal charges if they are found with five or fewer methamphetamine pills or 300 milligrams of heroin. Instead of legal proceedings, these individuals are categorised as drug users in need of rehabilitation. In contrast, previously, possession of even small quantities of drugs would lead to prosecution and a permanent criminal record, impacting future opportunities.

The ONCB, in the voice of Secretary-General Police Lieutenant General Phanurat Lukboon, announced that any decision to reduce the limit to three pills will be considered in approximately three months. This period will enable the ONCB to gauge the effect of the five-pill limit before contemplating changes, reported Bangkok Post.

“In three months’ time, if the arrest rates of drug users soar in comparison to the prosecution rates of drug dealers, the new three-pill limit will be proposed for the ONCB board’s approval.”

Furthermore, Narcotics Suppression Bureau Commissioner, Police Lieutenant General Kirisak Tantinwachai, affirmed that notwithstanding the new rule, individuals with a prior history of drug dealing could still face charges, provided there is evidence of intent to sell. Pol. Lt. Gen. Kirisak concurred with Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanurat’s proposition, suggesting the limit be reduced to three pills if police apprehend more meth users than sellers in the first three months.

The new law mandates that individuals found with five or fewer pills are directed to treatment centres without court intervention unless they are identified as drug dealers. After undergoing treatment, they are required to report back. Failing to do so will result in their arrest and subsequent charges.