Olympic medallist Somluck faces attempted rape charges in Khon Kaen

Picture of Somluck Kamsing courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Olympic medallist Somluck Kamsing surrendered to the local police in Khon Kaen on four charges, including attempted rape, in a case involving a 17 year old girl. Deputy Chief Investigator of Muang District Police, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suparerk Suwanraj, confirmed that Somluck, accompanied by his elder brother and a close associate, presented himself at the station at 12.30am yesterday.

The 50 year old was subsequently accused of taking a minor from her parents or guardians, participating in an indecent act with a minor, committing an indecent act, and attempted rape. Despite issuing a public apology to the victim and her family, the former boxer has denied all the charges, according to Pol. Lt. Col. Suparerk.

Somluck was set free on the condition that his attorney provide a statement detailing the events and submit it to the police investigators within a 15-day period. The police plan to summon a motorbike rider, allegedly a close friend of Somluck’s, who is said to have transported the girl and Somluck from a place of amusement to a hotel. He will face charges for his part in the alleged crime.

The driver, identified as a 47 year old man named Paekko, is believed to have played a crucial role in the incident. The teenage girl, whose identity has been kept confidential, lodged a complaint with the police accusing Somluck of sexual assault.

She stated that Somluck took her to a hotel after meeting him at a pub in Khon Kaen, where he sexually assaulted her. The incident reportedly took place at around 3.30am on December 10.

Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn commented yesterday that Somluck should have admitted to the charges as it might reduce any potential punishment if he is found guilty. His contribution as an Olympic medallist would likely be taken into consideration when deciding his punishment.

Sexually violated

The senior police officer confirmed that the testimonies provided by witnesses and the evidence presented to investigators implicated Somluck. The girl also told the police that she had been sexually violated despite refusing Somluck’s advances. Body fluids were collected for examination by the Central Institute of Forensic Science, with results pending.

Two women who were seen with the girl at the nightclub took to a livestream on Wednesday to explain their involvement in the incident. They both claimed they had met the girl for the first time that night through a mutual friend.

Follow us on :













The women also shared that the victim chose to accompany the former athlete after returning from the bathroom during their night out at the pub.

Despite their attempts to convince the girl to leave with them when the pub closed, their advice was ignored. Both women confirmed they had no knowledge of why the girl was lodging a complaint with the police and asserted they were both over 17 years old.