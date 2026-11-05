Buriram dam plans tighter supervision after sexual activity caught on tape

Officials in Buriram are trying to identify a couple filmed engaging in sexual activity in the water at Lam Nang Rong Dam in Non Din Daeng district. The footage circulated online on November 4 and drew criticism.

The video shows the couple hugging and kissing in the water near a deep-water warning sign. They were close to the bank, where other visitors could see them.

Watcharaporn Sribunrat, who works at a welfare shop beside the water, told media she saw the incident while clearing cups and plates from tables that evening. She said she did not feel able to approach the couple, so she finished her work and reported what she had seen to her supervisor.

Watcharaporn said the dam was a place where families came to relax and criticised the couple for disturbing the atmosphere.

Following the online reaction, officers from the Non Din Daeng Subdistrict Administrative Organisation investigated and said the incident took place on the evening of November 2, while officers were patrolling the area.

Subdistrict chief Charit Thammawong and other officials visited the site. They said it was the first time they had encountered this type of behaviour at the dam. Officials said the place where the pair were filmed is outside the area set aside for swimming, and that neither of them was wearing a life jacket.

The investigation is continuing to identify the pair for possible legal proceedings. Officials have not specified the charge or potential penalty.

Authorities plan to increase supervision at the dam in coordination with the subdistrict organisation and district administration to prevent a repeat.

Officials urged visitors to help protect the dam’s reputation, follow its rules and consider what is appropriate in a public place.

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