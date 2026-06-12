Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 12, 2026, 9:56 AM
538 2 minutes read
Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death | Thaiger
Photo via Ejan and Department of Medical Sciences

Health officials confirmed that a toxic substance linked to the Udon Thani noodle poisoning incident was nitrite and reported that consuming three bowls of the contaminated soup could be fatal.

The incident occurred on June 8 in Nong Na Kham subdistrict, Udon Thani, when several customers and relatives of a restaurant owner were hospitalised. Patients reported similar symptoms, including nausea, dizziness, diarrhoea, vomiting, and breathing difficulties.

One patient was noted to have dark green urine, while four people were initially listed in serious condition. According to the provincial public health office, yesterday, June 11, all victims are now in stable condition.

The restaurant owner and her son told officials they had mistakenly used a light yellow substance found in a rubbish pile, believing it to be salt. The son said he had been intoxicated when collecting the substance and passing it to his mother.

Unidentified substance in noodles confirmed to be nitrite
Photo via Ejan

The owner said she had doubts about the substance due to its dirty and aged packaging, but after tasting it and finding it salty, she used it in the soup.

Samples of vomit, pork soup, chicken soup, and the yellow substance were sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for testing. Results confirmed the substance was nitrite with 99.2% purity, and nitrite and nitrate compounds were also detected in patients’ samples.

Laboratory analysis found nitrite levels in the noodle soup at 2,933 milligrammes per litre. Officials stated that even one teaspoon of the soup would exceed the recommended daily intake of four milligrammes per person, as set by the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives.

Related Articles

The Department of Medical Sciences stated that consuming three bowls of the contaminated soup in one sitting could lead to death.

Nitrite found in noodle soup in Udon Thani poisoning case
Photo via Department of Medical Sciences

Nitrite is used in the food industry as a preservative, particularly in processed meat, and is subject to strict controls. Officials stressed that it is not a substitute for table salt.

Excessive nitrite intake affects the blood’s ability to carry oxygen, which can lead to symptoms such as bluish skin, shortness of breath, dizziness, and irregular heartbeat. Severe exposure may be life-threatening.

Authorities urged businesses handling chemicals to dispose of them safely to prevent public harm. Residents were also warned not to use unidentified substances in food or drink, particularly in commercial settings such as restaurants.

Latest Thailand News
Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya

35 minutes ago
Thai man admits stealing, burning neighbour&#8217;s winning lottery ticket | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man admits stealing, burning neighbour’s winning lottery ticket

36 minutes ago
Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams | Thaiger World Cup

Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams

2 hours ago
Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death | Thaiger Thailand News

Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death

2 hours ago
Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment | Thaiger Hot News

Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment

2 hours ago
Foreigners caught on CCTV abandoning baby near Udon Thani canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners caught on CCTV abandoning baby near Udon Thani canal

18 hours ago
Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag

19 hours ago
Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director

20 hours ago
Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan

20 hours ago
Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road

21 hours ago
18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents | Thaiger Bangkok News

18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents

21 hours ago
Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain&#8217;s suburban reach | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain’s suburban reach

21 hours ago
Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing

22 hours ago
American man caught for assault, property damage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

American man caught for assault, property damage in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14)

1 day ago
Woman arrested after Phuket tuk tuk driver robbed of gold | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman arrested after Phuket tuk tuk driver robbed of gold

1 day ago
Koh Lanta beaches closed over Portuguese man o’ war | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Lanta beaches closed over Portuguese man o’ war

1 day ago
Academic suggests sodium nitrite in Udon Thani noodle poisoning | Thaiger Thailand News

Academic suggests sodium nitrite in Udon Thani noodle poisoning

1 day ago
Khlong Bang Luang gains popularity among Chinese tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Khlong Bang Luang gains popularity among Chinese tourists

2 days ago
Stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn dies from kidney failure | Thaiger Thailand News

Stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn dies from kidney failure

2 days ago
Chinese man robbed of 196,000 baht in Bangkok crypto meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man robbed of 196,000 baht in Bangkok crypto meetup

2 days ago
Four injured after Phuket tour bus collides with crane truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Four injured after Phuket tour bus collides with crane truck

2 days ago
Xin Ke Yuan Steel reopens after SAO office collapse in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Xin Ke Yuan Steel reopens after SAO office collapse in Bangkok

2 days ago
Court to rule on Ratchaprasong bombing case, closing an 11-year wait for justice | Thaiger Hot News

Court to rule on Ratchaprasong bombing case, closing an 11-year wait for justice

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 12, 2026, 9:56 AM
538 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.