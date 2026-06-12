Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death

Health officials confirmed that a toxic substance linked to the Udon Thani noodle poisoning incident was nitrite and reported that consuming three bowls of the contaminated soup could be fatal.

The incident occurred on June 8 in Nong Na Kham subdistrict, Udon Thani, when several customers and relatives of a restaurant owner were hospitalised. Patients reported similar symptoms, including nausea, dizziness, diarrhoea, vomiting, and breathing difficulties.

One patient was noted to have dark green urine, while four people were initially listed in serious condition. According to the provincial public health office, yesterday, June 11, all victims are now in stable condition.

The restaurant owner and her son told officials they had mistakenly used a light yellow substance found in a rubbish pile, believing it to be salt. The son said he had been intoxicated when collecting the substance and passing it to his mother.

The owner said she had doubts about the substance due to its dirty and aged packaging, but after tasting it and finding it salty, she used it in the soup.

Samples of vomit, pork soup, chicken soup, and the yellow substance were sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for testing. Results confirmed the substance was nitrite with 99.2% purity, and nitrite and nitrate compounds were also detected in patients’ samples.

Laboratory analysis found nitrite levels in the noodle soup at 2,933 milligrammes per litre. Officials stated that even one teaspoon of the soup would exceed the recommended daily intake of four milligrammes per person, as set by the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives.

The Department of Medical Sciences stated that consuming three bowls of the contaminated soup in one sitting could lead to death.

Nitrite is used in the food industry as a preservative, particularly in processed meat, and is subject to strict controls. Officials stressed that it is not a substitute for table salt.

Excessive nitrite intake affects the blood’s ability to carry oxygen, which can lead to symptoms such as bluish skin, shortness of breath, dizziness, and irregular heartbeat. Severe exposure may be life-threatening.

Authorities urged businesses handling chemicals to dispose of them safely to prevent public harm. Residents were also warned not to use unidentified substances in food or drink, particularly in commercial settings such as restaurants.