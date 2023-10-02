October stargazing: Astrologer predicts ‘luck-turning’ moments for zodiac signs

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

Astrologer Thosporn, also known as Doctor Chang, unveiled predictions for the 12 zodiac signs for October, a month identified as a significant turning point for many. He highlighted the potential for massive financial transformations, particularly for those who have habitually had bad luck. These individuals could find themselves fortunate enough to win a substantial prize or award unexpectedly.

Doctor Chang classified the zodiac signs based on their predicted good fortune. The signs expected to experience enhanced career prospects include Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Gemini is anticipated to receive assistance from superiors, enjoy a favourable investment climate, and advance in their careers despite increased responsibilities. Sagittarius is set for success, with the stars aligning for their smooth progression.

Unbeknownst to them, they will receive help and fare well in business negotiations and job promotions. On the other hand, Aquarius can anticipate clear advancement opportunities and the possibility of pursuing further education.

For those signs expected to experience a financial rebound, Taurus, Cancer, and Aries are highlighted. Taurus will see unexpected income streams, be it from a lottery win or regular income, from unanticipated sources.

Cancer will enjoy a good sales period and have the chance to win a lottery, providing funds for investment.

Aries will see improvement in their financial situation, with job prospects looking up, problems diminishing, and support from seniors.

In terms of love, Leo and Taurus will shine. Leo will charm in love and also find success in freelance work, with money filling their pockets. Taurus will find joy in love and work, with new opportunities awaiting.

However, Doctor Chang warned of the potential negative impacts of some signs. Scorpio should be cautious of defamation and health issues, while Dragon needs to be careful of work mishaps and rivals. Pisces will face significant changes this month and should refrain from confrontations and travel missteps.

Despite these warnings, Pisces might find themselves unexpectedly lucky, potentially winning a large sum of money. However, they should remain low-key in this month of restraint, Khaosod reported.

