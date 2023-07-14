Numbers game: Lottery draw entices numerology enthusiasts to decode winning digits

Picture courtesy of the Globe.

The National Lottery numbers are in for this Sunday’s draw bringing with it an array of numerology enthusiasts looking to decipher the winning digits. From the prime number on a local woman’s newly coloured car registration plate to the intriguing calculations surrounding political polls, lottery devotees are engaging in all sorts of permutations and interpretations in hopes of striking fortune on July 16.

In the lottery news, Nongpanee “Ja” Mahadthai stirred gambling enthusiasts by driving her newly coloured car with a conspicuous number plate reading 9กส 9025. The locals are hoping to harness luck through these seemingly random numbers.

Meanwhile, attention has also been diverted towards prime ministerial nominee Pita Limjaornerat. In the countdown to the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand election, the final voting tally was 324 in favour, with 181 against and 199 abstentions. Lottery enthusiasts curiously detected a sequence in these numerals as potential lottery combinations.

Lottery enthusiasts interpreted the voting registration number of the PM nominee, Pita, giving birth to a two-digit figure. By adding the registration number 378, the sum brought the number down to 18, causing quite a stir among lotto fanatics.

The Chinese calendar has been another inspirational source offering a combination of randomized numbers. A TikTok user and renowned lottery nut, known as nid8875, revealed numbers drawn from this ancient system, featuring five unique combinations: 412,4236,398,604,45,3908.

In the more unorthodox news, the address of a Sikh Sound shop, where a woman unexpectedly gave birth, also sparked fervour. The various associated numbers, such as the shop’s address (6/21), the mother’s age (33 years old), the rescue vehicle registration number (1180), and the infant’s weight (3.19 kilograms) were avidly examined by lottery hopefuls.

In addition, a strange cloud formation resembling the mythological giant serpent Naga also featured significantly. Lottery fanatics interpreted the visual form into a sequence of numbers 836. Adding intrigue to this phenomenon, the cloud’s appearance was strikingly similar to digits found in a local gas station address, 139. Also, the gas station owner, 36 year old Nathawat Pimphanit, saw a potential fluke in the confluence of age and sequence numbers.

Furthermore, the local weighing scales have ushered in optimism. Lottery tickets carrying the numbers 18 and 81 have reportedly been in huge demand in the region, resulting in their scarcity in the marketplace.

Pita, while on a ceremonial ride in the Khon Kaen region, mysteriously hinted at a three-digit set, 376, pointing out that adding these numbers gave the output of 16. This suggestion has spurred a new ripple among hopefuls.

Elsewhere, there’s a woman known as the ‘Fortune-Maker’ providing potential winning numbers, 653, through social platforms to all enthusiastic lottery players, creating waves of speculation.

Eminent personality, Emmy Morakot, revealed a promising blend of numbers in their car registration details. Investors are hoping that the digits ‘ภ-6566 Bangkok’ will deliver luck in the forthcoming draw.

Follow us on :













Finally, a 65 year old vendor from Samut Prakan province, who successfully sold acres of land by praying to the statue of Luang Por Jamnien, prompted a frenzy among locals. She gained more than 10 million baht from the sale, leading to a swarm of optimists buying tickets for her age. With everyone on the lookout for the next winning number, the speculation and anticipation remain high for the upcoming lottery draw.

For more weird and wonderful lottery stories click HERE.