Cluck-up chronicles: Novice cook’s chicken catastrophe roasts online

Image courtesy of Sanook.

A social media post featuring a novice cook’s disastrous attempt at grilling chicken sparked hilarity among a group of homemakers. Despite following an online recipe, the result was far from successful, highlighting that not everyone possesses the culinary skills or magic touch to achieve a successful outcome in the kitchen.

The post’s owner revealed that this was their first attempt at grilling chicken in a pot, having spent the entire previous night researching recipes on YouTube. They diligently followed each step, from marinating the chicken meticulously, placing it in a tray, covering it with an aluminium pot, and finally setting it over the fire. They were confident that they had executed everything to standard.

However, when the set cooking time elapsed, they eagerly brushed off the ash surrounding the pot, and opened the lid, expecting to find a golden, appetising grilled chicken. Instead, they were met with a blackened, charred lump that was barely recognisable as chicken. The result left them feeling defeated, especially as they had taken precautions to prevent the chicken from being directly burnt by the fire.

The posted clip of the incident has left netizens both shocked and amused at the “distinctive” pot-grilled chicken. Despite a night spent learning the recipe and more than half a day’s effort in execution, the result was a completely charred chicken.

“Unrecognisable chicken body”

“Poor chicken, even in death it looks disgusting”

“Destructive power is high, nothing left to eat”

“I feel sorry for the chicken, it’s both sad and funny”

“Turned into a black chicken, men who rarely cook often end up like this”

“Following the steps, it should have been grilled chicken, but it turned out so weird”

“I think because the pot was upside down and there were gaps underneath, the fire went inside”

“Not everyone who learns online recipes will succeed. You have to learn from experience. Try grilling two or three more and you’ll definitely succeed”

Moreover, several netizens have commented on how the clip made them happy, as they have found a “comrade” in cooking. They also shared their own cooking experiences, reported Sanook.

