Notorious Thai fugitive’s alleged accomplices detained in ongoing manhunt

Picture courtesy of MGR Online ภาคใต้ Facebook

Two suspects were detained for allegedly aiding in the escape of the notorious fugitive, Chaowalit, also known as Sia Paeng Nanod. The fugitive escaped from Maharaj Nakorn Sri Thammarat Hospital and turned himself into the police in Pattalung province before being transferred to Muang Nakorn Sri Thammarat Police Station for further investigation.

Jakree, or Big, confessed to being close friends with Chaowalit since childhood. He revealed his visit to the fugitive was prompted by a phone call from Chaowalit, who urged him to visit.

Jakree, however, denied having any intention of helping him escape. The focus of the investigation shifted when Jakree was questioned about purchasing a metal cutter for Chaowalit. He claimed it was for another purpose but refused to explain why he took it to the hospital.

He also denied any knowledge about a gun provided to Chaowalit, suggesting that Jeerawut, also known as Luk Wua, who was close to Chaowalit and worked for him, would know more, reported KhaoSod.

Jeerawut, however, did not fully cooperate with the investigation.

Another individual, Sutthiwat, nicknamed Nhon, is also under scrutiny. He had been issued an arrest warrant yesterday, October 28 and is believed to be armed and dangerous. There are indications that he could be harbouring Chaowalit. Due to this, police are considering issuing another arrest warrant for an additional individual involved in the case.

Thai police yesterday apprehended two individuals connected to the case of Chaowalit. The Department of Corrections has increased the bounty for his capture to 1 million baht, up from the original 100,000 baht.

Authorities, on October 27, arrested Sand (nickname), the wife of Jakree Pannoi, an associate of Chaowalit. She was transferred to the police in the town of Kon for further proceedings. Jakree, who also goes by the nickname Big, had contacted the authorities to surrender. To read more click HERE

