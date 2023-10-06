Norwegian man murders his Thai boyfriend in Chiang Mai

Photo via Facebook/ คนล้านนา

Police arrested a Norwegian man on Tuesday for the alleged murder of his Thai boyfriend at their home in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

A resident of Wang Singha Kham village in Pa Dad district of Chaing Mai province reported the death of a 39 year old Thai man named Charit to Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station on the night of October 3.

The villager said he had seen Charit’s boyfriend, a 50 year old Norwegian man, outside the house. The foreign man was seen crawling outside the house in fear, so the locals offered to help him. The Norwegian man asked the local to help him check inside his house, saying that someone had died there.

Upon entering the house, the local discovered the body of Charit in a pool of blood. The foreigner told the neighbour that he had found his boyfriend dead when he came out of the bathroom. He said that Charit had been murdered and that he had seen the killer running away from the scene.

Police and rescue workers later arrived at the house to investigate the death further. They reported that Charit had a severe deep-cut wound on his neck. A bloody cleaver and two kitchen knives were found near his body.

The Norwegian man gave confusing information to the police. At first, he said that Charit had been murdered, but later he changed his story and said that Charit had taken his own life. The foreign man denied his involvement in Charit’s death.

Confession

However, evidence found by the police at the crime scene showed that the Norwegian man was the murderer. The foreign man reportedly confessed to the murder but refused to reveal his motive.

The couple’s neighbour told the police that the couple often argued. The deceased always told her that he and his foreign boyfriend had been together for more than a year. He said he loved the foreigner but they always had financial conflicts.

According to the neighbour, Charit had just found out that the Norwegian man was HIV-positive. Charit frequently drove the foreigner to the hospital but he never allowed him to go inside the hospital with him. Charit told the neighbour that the foreigner not only had HIV but also many other illnesses that left the man barely able to walk.

The neighbour said she used to see the foreign man wandering around the house in the middle of the night, perhaps because of his illness.

On the day of the incident, the neighbour met Charit in the morning when Charit was picking herbs for cooking in front of his house. She also saw the Norwegian smoking outside the house. There did not seem to be any dispute between them in the morning.

The Norwegian man is in police custody and has been charged with premeditated murder. The penalty is death, life imprisonment or 15 to 20 years imprisonment.

