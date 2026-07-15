Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinLast Updated: July 15, 2026, 2:45 PM
2 minutes read
Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

A Norwegian boxing gym owner in Rayong was accused of sexually assaulting child boxers, while the gym manager tricked them into providing sexual services to male customers.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) received a tip-off about child prostitution at a boxing gym in Rayong. The gym’s manager, who was later identified as 28 year old Naruebet, was procuring teenage boys attending boxing training at the gym for male customers.

An undercover police officer then signed up for boxing training at the gym to gather more evidence for the case. According to the undercover officer, the gym trained around 30 people, both male and female, of various nationalities.

The undercover police officer then asked Naruebet about the sex services, and the suspect revealed that he had procured young boxers to provide sexual services to male clients. The service fee started at 2,000 baht.

Boxing gym manager arrested for child prostitution
Naruebet | Photo via KhaoSod

Naruebet said that clients usually requested that these young boys provide oral sex or take an active role in sexual activities.

He claimed that most of the children offering the service had financial difficulties, while others just wanted money. He then showed the undercover police officers pictures of 15 young boxers who had provided sexual services.

The undercover police officers then pretended to purchase the sexual services and arranged a meeting at a resort in Chon Buri. Naruebet arrived with three children aged between 13 and 16, and was arrested at the resort.

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Norwegian gym owner sexually abuses child boxers
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Meanwhile, another team of officers raided a boxing gym in Rayong, where 12 young boxers revealed to police that the Norwegian owner of the gym also sexually abused them.

Each time the Norwegian man visited the gym, he would call several young boxers to his room and sexually abuse them. He reportedly ordered the young victims to engage in sexual activities, watched them, and sometimes had sex with them.

According to the young boys, the Norwegian man supported all of the gym’s activities financially and paid each boy between 500 and 5,000 baht for taking part in the activities.

Young boys abused at boxing gym
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

The favourite would receive additional gifts, such as a mobile phone and a school uniform. He also covered expenses for the families of impoverished children.

The young boxers stated that their families knew about the matter, but they did not report it to the police because each child received money and enjoyed a better standard of living after offering sex services.

According to KhaoSod, six of the 12 boys at the gym were found to have been sexually abused by the Norwegian man. Officers are now extending their investigation to question the Norwegian man and arrest any other suspects involved.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinLast Updated: July 15, 2026, 2:45 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.