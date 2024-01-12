Northeast Thailand: Mother and daughter injured after wild bull charged their motorcycle

Photo courtesy of Channel 7 News

A mother and her seven year old daughter yesterday were injured by a Khao Phaeng Ma wild bull which charged at them while the pair was riding a motorcycle in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The bull ran in from the side of the road, crashing into the motorcycle. The mother fell to the ground whilst her daughter’s clothes got caught by the wild bull’s horns, before falling to the ground, 100 metres from where the motorcycle had fallen. Both suffered serious injuries.

The mother and daughter, villagers of Khlong Durian, Village No. 6, Wang Nam Khiao Subdistrict, Wang Nam Khiao District Nakhon Ratchasima Province, were riding on their motorcycle going past a restaurant named Sida Kitchen at the 10 kilometre mark, which is a steep hill.

There were villagers who shouted at the pair to beware of bulls in the area which were grazing on the side of the road. The mother and daughter did not hear the warning and rode up the hill to the middle section. A wild bull ran from the side of the road and crashed into their motorcycle.

Cream (nickname), the seven year old daughter, got stuck on the wild bull’s horns. The bull ran into the forest and Cream’s mother got up and chased after the bull. She found that Cream had fainted 100 metres from where the motorcycle had fallen, reported Channel 7 News.

Initially, Cream suffered a wound on her thigh and vomited blood. Officials took her to Wang Nam Khiao Hospital, but due to her severe condition, the young girl was transferred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for further treatment.

Cream’s mother was taking her young daughter to buy shoes at the market in Wang Nam Khiao District for a National Children’s Day event tomorrow, January 13, which Cream’s school had organised. There had been several similar incidents of wild bulls and vehicles colliding and causing accidents.

The villagers are petitioning for the relevant agencies to install lighting for the safety of locals and tourists in the area.