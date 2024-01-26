Northeast monsoon brings storms and high waves to southern Thailand

A strong northeast monsoon has led to a continuation of stormy weather, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a warning for heavy rainfall in parts of southern Thailand. Residents are urged to brace for potential dangers as high winds and waves exceeding 3 metres are expected, prompting advisories against small vessels setting sail until January 27.

The TMD, in its eighth weather statement, highlighted the strengthened force of the northeast monsoon blanketing the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region. This meteorological condition resulted in heavy rainfall in several areas of the south. The inhabitants in these regions are advised to remain vigilant during this period as the intense rainfall could pose significant hazards.

In the Gulf of Thailand, particularly from Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, the sea is experiencing waves of 2 to 3 metres in height. Where thunderstorms occur, the waves can swell beyond 3 metres. The upper part of the Gulf, stretching from Surat Thani upwards, sees waves averaging around 2 metres, with the potential to increase beyond this in stormy conditions. Meanwhile, the Andaman Sea is facing 1 to 2-metre-high waves, which can rise above 2 metres further from the shore and exceed 3 metres in thunderstorm-affected areas.

The public living along the eastern coastal areas of southern Thailand is warned about the risk posed by high waves crashing onto the shore. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with extreme care, avoiding areas where thunderstorms are predicted. Small boats, particularly in the lower Gulf of Thailand, are advised to refrain from venturing out to sea until January 27.

The public must stay updated with announcements from the TMD, and information is readily available on their website at http://www.tmd.go.th, or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day. The announcement was made today at 5am, with a follow-up statement expected to be released on the same day at 5pm.

The weather this year is anticipated to be particularly harsh, with summer temperatures possibly reaching a scorching high of 44.5 degrees Celsius. This forecast underscores the importance of preparedness for extreme weather conditions and the need for timely updates and adherence to safety advisories by all residents and seafarers in the affected regions, reported KhaoSod.