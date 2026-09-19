Nonthaburi vehicle inspection centres lose licences over false certificates

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 19, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Nonthaburi vehicle inspection centres lose licences over false certificates | Thaiger

Three vehicle inspection centres in Nonthaburi have had their operating licences revoked after regulators found they issued roadworthiness certificates that did not match the vehicles, in some cases without inspecting them at all.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) uncovered the offences in July and August. Some certificates recorded results that did not match the vehicle presented; others were issued with no inspection carried out. Seven supervisors overseeing the inspections have had their identity cards cancelled.

Thitipat Thaijongrak, director of the DLT’s automotive engineering office and the department’s spokesperson, confirmed the penalties. The Nonthaburi Transport Office has been told to file criminal complaints against everyone involved, under sections 76 and 158 of the Land Transport Act 1979, which carry up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht (approximately US$1,150).

ADVERTISEMENT

A revoked operator cannot reapply for five years; an inspector whose card is cancelled must wait three years.

The case brings the total number of centres shut down nationwide to 87. Provincial offices have been told to keep spot checking inspection records, inspect centres on site, and hold regular briefings with operators, both in person and online. Thitipat said the department would act strictly against any violations, since inspections are directly tied to public safety and every centre must operate transparently.

Anyone who suspects a centre of issuing a certificate without inspecting the vehicle can report it to the DLT hotline on 1584.

Nonthaburi vehicle inspection centres lose licences over false certificates | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thairath

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles
Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 19, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Thailand pauses data-centre approvals while it writes new minimum standards | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pauses data-centre approvals while it writes new minimum standards

1 hour ago
British YouTuber reveals cost of living in Pattaya at just £600 a month | Thaiger Pattaya News

British YouTuber reveals cost of living in Pattaya at just £600 a month

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 19 September: heavy rain in 49 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 19 September: heavy rain in 49 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

4 hours ago
American child sex offence suspect returned to Alabama after Phuket arrest | Thaiger Crime News

American child sex offence suspect returned to Alabama after Phuket arrest

18 hours ago
Lisa’s overseas drinking segment did not breach advertising law | Thaiger News

Lisa’s overseas drinking segment did not breach advertising law

18 hours ago
Thai takraw team gets rooms after hours-long Asian Games mix-up | Thaiger News

Thai takraw team gets rooms after hours-long Asian Games mix-up

18 hours ago
Deaf passenger praises Thai Airways crew&#8217;s clever menu | Thaiger Aviation News

Deaf passenger praises Thai Airways crew’s clever menu

19 hours ago
Lopburi minimart worker wins 12 million baht then clocks in as usual | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi minimart worker wins 12 million baht then clocks in as usual

19 hours ago
Lampang band apologises after monk parody performance | Thaiger Thailand News

Lampang band apologises after monk parody performance

20 hours ago
How Browser-Based Trading Is Changing Access to Global CFD Markets | Thaiger Business News

How Browser-Based Trading Is Changing Access to Global CFD Markets

20 hours ago
Udon Thani police widen probe into woman&#8217;s suspicious death | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani police widen probe into woman’s suspicious death

20 hours ago
129 Thais returned from Laos over online gambling work | Thaiger Crime News

129 Thais returned from Laos over online gambling work

20 hours ago
What is that music you hear at Muay Thai fights? | Thaiger Thai Life

What is that music you hear at Muay Thai fights?

21 hours ago
Interpol Red Notice sought for Chinese driver in Thai-Swedish teen case | Thaiger Crime News

Interpol Red Notice sought for Chinese driver in Thai-Swedish teen case

21 hours ago
Empty Udon Thani home gets nearly 50,000 baht power bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Empty Udon Thani home gets nearly 50,000 baht power bill

21 hours ago
Chongqing metro to add Thai announcements before October | Thaiger Travel

Chongqing metro to add Thai announcements before October

23 hours ago
Worker dies after fall into drain near BTS Punnawithi | Thaiger Bangkok News

Worker dies after fall into drain near BTS Punnawithi

23 hours ago
Australian indicted in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian indicted in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case

23 hours ago
Princess Sirindhorn warns graduates against overreliance on AI | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirindhorn warns graduates against overreliance on AI

24 hours ago
11,000 firms face shareholder checks before September deadline | Thaiger Business News

11,000 firms face shareholder checks before September deadline

24 hours ago
Local official accused of raping autistic girl until pregnancy | Thaiger Crime News

Local official accused of raping autistic girl until pregnancy

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 18 September: heavy rain in 65 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 18 September: heavy rain in 65 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
The Rise of Flexible CFD Trading Platforms | Thaiger Business News

The Rise of Flexible CFD Trading Platforms

1 day ago
Carabao brushes off jibe over 1m baht Nene Royal support | Thaiger Entertainment

Carabao brushes off jibe over 1m baht Nene Royal support

2 days ago
Thai Airways expands winter schedule with 66 global routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways expands winter schedule with 66 global routes

2 days ago
Back to top button