Nonthaburi vehicle inspection centres lose licences over false certificates

Three vehicle inspection centres in Nonthaburi have had their operating licences revoked after regulators found they issued roadworthiness certificates that did not match the vehicles, in some cases without inspecting them at all.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) uncovered the offences in July and August. Some certificates recorded results that did not match the vehicle presented; others were issued with no inspection carried out. Seven supervisors overseeing the inspections have had their identity cards cancelled.

Thitipat Thaijongrak, director of the DLT’s automotive engineering office and the department’s spokesperson, confirmed the penalties. The Nonthaburi Transport Office has been told to file criminal complaints against everyone involved, under sections 76 and 158 of the Land Transport Act 1979, which carry up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht (approximately US$1,150).

ADVERTISEMENT

A revoked operator cannot reapply for five years; an inspector whose card is cancelled must wait three years.

The case brings the total number of centres shut down nationwide to 87. Provincial offices have been told to keep spot checking inspection records, inspect centres on site, and hold regular briefings with operators, both in person and online. Thitipat said the department would act strictly against any violations, since inspections are directly tied to public safety and every centre must operate transparently.

Anyone who suspects a centre of issuing a certificate without inspecting the vehicle can report it to the DLT hotline on 1584.

In similar news