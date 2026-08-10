Nonthaburi shooting leaves provincial official dead, ex-MP held

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 10, 2026, 2:33 PM
1 minute read
Nonthaburi shooting leaves provincial official dead, ex-MP held | Thaiger
CCTV footage, and vehicle the chief was shot in | Photo via Thairath

The chairman of the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) has died after being shot at the PAO office in Muang Nonthaburi district this morning, police said, with a former Nonthaburi MP now in custody over the shooting.

Police said the accused, former Nonthaburi MP Chalong, opened fire on PAO Chairman Thongchai Yenprasert inside the office, killing him. A driver at the scene was grazed by gunfire and will be interviewed as a witness once medically cleared.

Nonthaburi governor Chetsada Mosigrat said Chalong and Thongchai were personal friends who had disagreements “in certain matters.” The dispute centred on an 11 million baht debt where Chalong had reportedly supported Thongchai financially in the past and gone to him seeking repayment, which Thongchai refused.

The same report said that shortly after the shooting, Chalong called news presenter Anjalee Pairirak, known as Jae Pong, while she was live on the Mallika Show on the Naewna Online channel. He told her he had just shot the PAO chairman, firing four to five rounds before walking out of the office and crossing the street outside.

Nonthaburi shooting leaves provincial official dead, ex-MP held | News by Thaiger
Chalong while on the phone with news presenter Anjalee Pairirak | Photo via Thairath

Anjalee said she told him to stay calm, sit down, put the gun down and remove the bullets, and not go anywhere else while still armed.

She quoted Chalong as saying: “I shot him dead. I’m hurt. I supported him with everything, I pleaded with him, I went to collect the 11 million baht debt, and he said he didn’t have it and treated me badly. I’ve made my decision, so I shot him. I’ll go and surrender now.”

He then handed his firearm to police and passed his phone to an officer so she could continue speaking with him.

Related Articles

Police have not issued an official statement confirming the content of the call. Investigations are ongoing.

This comes just days after the shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, where a young student opened fire on Friday, August 7, killing nine people, including five teachers and his own grandparents, before dying himself.

A 12 year old schoolgirl who was hospitalised after the attack died of her injuries the following day, and 15 people remained in hospital, six of them in critical condition.

Nonthaburi shooting leaves provincial official dead, ex-MP held | News by Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Latest Thailand News
Nonthaburi shooting leaves provincial official dead, ex-MP held | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi shooting leaves provincial official dead, ex-MP held

22 seconds ago
Khon Kaen students involved in alleged bullying provide conflicting accounts | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen students involved in alleged bullying provide conflicting accounts

34 seconds ago
Injured Russian woman flees across border to seek help from Chiang Rai police | Thaiger Crime News

Injured Russian woman flees across border to seek help from Chiang Rai police

1 hour ago
Interior Ministry investigates Thai citizenship of Israeli national in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Interior Ministry investigates Thai citizenship of Israeli national in Phuket

3 hours ago
Mystery oil spill blankets Koh Larn&#8217;s coastline | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mystery oil spill blankets Koh Larn’s coastline

3 hours ago
Man accused of killing girlfriend found dead days later | Thaiger Thailand News

Man accused of killing girlfriend found dead days later

4 hours ago
Royal Barge Procession 2026: rehearsal schedule, viewing spots, and what to expect | Thaiger Thai Life

Royal Barge Procession 2026: rehearsal schedule, viewing spots, and what to expect

4 hours ago
Driver in childcare centre crash tests positive for drugs, not medical issue | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver in childcare centre crash tests positive for drugs, not medical issue

4 hours ago
Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos | Thaiger Thailand News

Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos

4 hours ago
Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting suspect researched firearms for years | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting suspect researched firearms for years

5 hours ago
College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room

21 hours ago
Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani

22 hours ago
Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht

23 hours ago
Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home

23 hours ago
Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay

24 hours ago
Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, injuring 16 (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, injuring 16 (video)

1 day ago
Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent | Thaiger Thailand News

Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent

1 day ago
Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime

1 day ago
South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school | Thaiger South Thailand News

South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school

1 day ago
Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims

1 day ago
Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales

1 day ago
Friend debunks bullying claims about Nonthaburi school shooting gunman | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Friend debunks bullying claims about Nonthaburi school shooting gunman

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast August 9: TMD warns of flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 9: TMD warns of flash floods

1 day ago
Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs

2 days ago
Six years, six major shootings in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Six years, six major shootings in Thailand

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 10, 2026, 2:33 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.