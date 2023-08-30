School renovation in Nonthaburi transforms student restrooms into plush, mall-like facilities

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Nonthaburi-based Nawanmintharachinutit School transformed its student restrooms with a luxurious and modern renovation akin to facilities found in large shopping malls. The school director, Rangsiman Yala, announced the upgrade, stating it aims to improve student quality of life and happiness. The school renovation received widespread praise on social media due to its pristine and contemporary facilities, making it one of the most admired in the province.

Rangsiman Yala took up his role as school director in late 2020 and subsequently initiated a policy to continually improve the cleanliness of the student restrooms. Nearly two years into the overhaul, he explained the philosophy behind the refurbishment hinged on two key points.

Firstly, to enhance student well-being and happiness, they examined the school environment from a student’s perspective and pondered what changes would be desired.

Secondly, guided by the administrative motto, “Nonthaburi Palace – the second home of our beloved children,” the aim was to ensure all basic public utilities within the school, including the cafeteria, sports field, library, and restrooms, were clean and inviting.

The school’s restrooms have been modernised and kept meticulously clean, garnering positive feedback. Parents attending school meetings or visiting the school premises uniformly praised the facilities, likening them to restrooms found in shopping malls. The school comprises three seven-storey buildings, each with restrooms on every floor. Almost all restrooms were renovated beginning in 2021, leaving only four floors currently under refurbishment.

It is anticipated that the renovation will reach completion within the next two months, making the school the most modern in Nonthaburi province, comparable even to shopping malls, reported KhaoSod.

