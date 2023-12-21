Nonthaburi police nab Indian man for illegal money lending and visa overstay

Picture courtesy of Traffic radio station

Nonthaburi Immigration Police apprehended an Indian man yesterday, accused of illegal money lending and found to have overstayed his visa by more than six years. The 39 year old man was apprehended outside a rented accommodation in Moo 3 village, located in Tambon Bang Rak Noi of Mueang district.

The detention was a result of an investigation into foreign nationals allegedly involved in unlawful money lending, mirroring the government’s dedication to tackling the issue of informal debts. The local populace alerted immigration police about an Indian man who had been illicitly lending money to market vendors in Tambon Sai Ma. Kay was reported to usually use a motorcycle to gather staggered repayments from debtors in the area, reported Bangkok Post.

Following the tip-off, police successfully detained the Indian individual. Further inspection of his travel documents revealed that he had overstayed in Thailand for a period exceeding six years, or precisely 2,366 days. A ledger used for tracking debt repayments was discovered in his dwelling.

When questioned initially, the man refuted allegations of being involved in money lending, suggesting that the ledger belonged to another Indian national.

In related news, as dawn broke over the bustling Phuket International Airport, an American man found himself in the grip of the law. The man was apprehended by Thai immigration officials for overstaying his visa by 79 days, a direct violation of the country’s immigration laws.

The American man’s actions had turned him into an illegal resident in the Land of Smiles, a status that did not go unnoticed by the vigilant eyes of the Crime Suppression Investigation Team.

The 40 year old man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was arrested at the airport’s international departures hall. The arrest operation was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant Colonel Akkhaphon Kaewkiat, a known figure in the realm of immigration control. To read more click HERE