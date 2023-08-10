Historic haul: Police nab notorious gas-cylinder thief in Nonthaburi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The historic region of Nonthaburi was the setting for a successful police operation, leading to the capture of a notorious gas-cylinder thief. The individual had been causing distress across the region with his exploits.

The thief was eventually captured by a determined team comprising Police Captain Theeradech Thammasuthee, Assistant Police Colonel Woraphot Rungkrachang, and Assistant Police Colonel Patsadonai Karin, amongst others. Their collaborative effort led to the arrest of the culprit, a 44 year old male.

The case dates back to a court order issued on July 21 from Nonthaburi province. The charge levied against the man, Kajornaboutng for his continuous stealing activity, specified his mode of operation which involved cunning and concealment strategies. He would arrive at his marked location at night riding on a vehicle, carrying off the plundered goods, thereby evading capture.

The investigation revealed an unidentified man, clad in green sportswear and black shorts riding a Honda Summer X motorcycle. Parking outside shops, he effortlessly conducted his operation by stealing two 15-kilogramme gas cylinders, causing significant inconvenience to local traders, reported KhaoSod.

By interviewing witnesses and carefully coordinating their efforts with nearby police stations, the investigation team discovered similarities in the physical description and vehicle details between the perpetrator and a customer from a local gas shop who was documented selling gas cylinders. The suspect’s identifying information matched that of an individual presented on an active theft warrant from the Bang Sri Mueang Police Station.

The course of the investigation was challenging as the escape route had no contiguous CCTV coverage. It was determined that the thief sought refuge in Soi Wat Moli, sparking suspicions that he resided there. Surveillance was coordinated, and another team began searching the alley for the suspect’s vehicle that had been used in the crime. It wasn’t long before they located a suspicious motorcycle corresponding to the criminal’s description parked outside a rental room.

After eight hours of stakeout since 4.30am, they noticed the suspect riding out from the rental room. Upon questioning the landlord and checking the perpetrator’s photo, it was found that he had rented the room only seven days ago. Surveillance was set up opposite the room to notify the team once the suspect returned.

Follow us on :













As soon as the lookout reported the suspect’s return, the team swooped in for the arrest. Continuing investigations revealed that the suspect had been involved in numerous thefts across different regions, using a stolen motorcycle that was originally from Rangsit. Moreover, they retrieved multiple items identifying it as the vehicle used in the thefts. The investigation report was submitted to the concerned area jurisdiction.

The initial interrogation of the suspect revealed that he, along with his wife, had stolen two gas cylinders from outside the Sala Ri Temple, Moo 4, Bang Phai sub-district in Nonthaburi province, on July 19 at around 7.10pm. They then sold them at an unidentified gas shop in Moo 2, Bang Phai, where they received a total of 1,800 baht (US$ 51).