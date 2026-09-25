Officer seeks aid as brothers search bins to feed ill mother

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 25, 2026, 1:15 PM
2 minutes read
Officer seeks aid as brothers search bins to feed ill mother
Photo via Amarin TV

Two brothers in Nonthaburi have been searching through rubbish bags outside restaurants and convenience stores for leftover food to take home to their ill mother, after the family lost its income and had its water and electricity cut off.

A police officer who found them during a late-night patrol later shared their story in the hope that relevant agencies would step in to help.

The case came to light in Bang Bua Thong district after Police Senior Sergeant Major Phukit Phetkhong, from Bang Bua Thong Police Station’s prevention and suppression unit, saw the pair going through bags of discarded food at about 2.30am on September 23.

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Phukit said he stopped because he did not recognise the two men and wanted to ask what they were doing. He was then told they were looking for food to eat themselves.

Officer seeks aid as brothers search bins to feed ill mother | News by Thaiger
Photo via Thairath

After speaking to them further, the officer learned that the two were brothers living with their mother. The older brother, who holds a law degree, had been unemployed for around two months. The younger brother had recently graduated high school and had also struggled to find work.

Their mother was said to be unable to work due to health problems stemming from a road accident. The brothers told the officer that their father had separated from the family long ago, leaving the older son as the main provider.

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Phukit said what affected him most was learning that the food taken from the bins was not only for the brothers, but also for their mother. He said the pair went out at night every other day to search for food because the family had only about 600 baht left and could not afford regular meals.

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According to the officer, the family had survived partly by collecting bottles and paper to sell, and by selling belongings from inside the home. He said the house was almost empty and that the family’s water and electricity had been cut off for around two months.

Phukit remained with the two brothers until about 5am and later returned with rice and other basic necessities, leaving them outside the house.

Officer seeks aid as brothers search bins to feed ill mother | News by Thaiger
Photo via Thairath

He then posted the case online, saying the hardship appeared beyond what he could solve alone and appealing for state agencies or other organisations to provide support. He also said the older brother had previously interned with local agencies and applied for examinations, but transport costs had made it harder for him to secure work.

At the time of reporting, no official assistance response had been confirmed.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 25, 2026, 1:15 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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