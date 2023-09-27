Nonthaburi man live streams suicide following legal woes

A 29 year old man identified as Anan took his life by shooting himself, following a live stream on social media where he vented his frustrations about ongoing court cases. The incident took place at his rented two-storey townhouse in the Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi province.

Upon arrival at the scene, Lieutenant Colonel Pruet Jamroonsartsiri, the head of Bang Bua Thong Police Station, along with forensic medical personnel and volunteer officials, discovered Anan’s body. He was found in a bloodied state, lying next to a sofa with a gunshot wound to his left cheek that had exited through the right. Close to the body, authorities located a nine millimetre firearm and a bottle of alcohol.

Prior to the incident, Anan had posted an emotional message on his personal Facebook account. The post read, “Who did I wrong? Give me retribution. My good deeds must be exhausted. Let this be my karma. Thank you to everyone who still loves me. Love you. This is probably the last job. Finally. We part on good terms. Thank you for the seven years we spent apart. Sorry, Mum. Give your son this retribution.” Following the post, he live-streamed his death.

A friend of the deceased reported hearing three gunshots and rushed to the scene, but was unable to enter the house. He described Anan as a determined and stubborn person who didn’t listen to others. He never expected him to take his own life. The friend revealed that Anan had been stressed due to two ongoing court cases related to robbery and assault. Despite this, there weren’t any signs that he was contemplating suicide.

Anan lived with his wife and child, while his mother had moved in with them two weeks prior. At the time of the incident, Anan was alone in the house, reports Sanook.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

