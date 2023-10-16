Nonthaburi hospital under scrutiny after TikTok video sparks debate about medical ethics

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A heated confrontation between a patient and a doctor has led to an investigation by a hospital in Nonthaburi. The incident, which took place yesterday, was brought to light through a video shared on the social media platform TikTok by a user named ‘Lamduanbah’. The video, captioned “Ethics is hard to find these days”, has sparked a debate about professional ethics and patient care in Thailand.

The dispute occurred at a hospital in the Bang Bua Thong market area. Lamduan, a 28 years old producer, had taken her 75 year old grandmother to the hospital’s off-hours clinic for a scheduled appointment. However, tensions arose when the hospital could not find the grandmother’s medical records, leading to a disagreement between Lamduan and a female doctor at the hospital.

Lamduan explained that her grandmother was unable to receive her medication due to the hospital’s inability to locate her records. This led to Lamduan’s frustration, as she felt that older patients who rely on public transportation would be inconvenienced by the need to return home and retrieve leftover medication for review.

After returning to the hospital with her mother later, Lamduan expressed her dissatisfaction with the service provided by the hospital, reported Khao Sod. She described the female doctor’s behaviour as lacking empathy and professionalism, especially towards older patients. Following the incident, Lamduan has called for the doctor to apologise to her grandmother, who has been left distressed and anxious about future hospital visits.

Lamduan’s mother also voiced her disappointment with the doctor’s behaviour, stating that she had heard similar complaints from other members of the Bang Bua Thong community. The incident has raised concerns about patient care and professional ethics in Thailand’s healthcare system.

The Nonthaburi Provincial Public Health Office has confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are currently conducting an investigation.

