Nonthaburi family alleges hospital’s negligence caused disability

A family in Nonthaburi accused a well-known hospital in the Bang Yai area of providing substandard care, leading to permanent disability for a 57 year old mother. They claim that the hospital, which they visited under the country’s universal healthcare coverage, misdiagnosed the patient’s condition and delayed proper treatment.

The incident dates back to 2020 when the family sought medical attention for their mother, suspecting she had the flu. They used her national health insurance, colloquially known as the 30 baht card, to pay for her treatment, which spanned five nights. However, on the sixth night, an emergency transfer to another hospital in the Muang district of Nonthaburi revealed a ruptured brain aneurysm, which resulted in the mother’s disability.

The family’s spokesperson, Ronnarong Kaewpet, has criticized the initial hospital’s handling of the case, questioning why there was no thorough examination over the five days and why the diagnosis remained as influenza until the patient’s condition worsened dramatically.

Subsequently, the Nonthaburi Provincial Public Health Office offered compensation to the family. However, the proposed settlement of 400,000 baht came with a condition that the family would not pursue legal action, which they found problematic.

Ronnarong brought the family’s complaint to the Ministry of Public Health, where he met with Piyawat Silparasamee, Director of the Legal Affairs Division, who promised a thorough investigation. This meeting, held on today also addressed concerns about the national health insurance policy and the need for improved hospital standards.

The daughter of the affected patient, Thanyawarin, recounted her dissatisfaction with the hospital’s response to her mother’s high blood pressure, which was recorded as over 200 but not acted upon. She described a lack of care and attention during their hospital stay, which she believes contributed to her mother’s current condition.

Hospital care

Now holding a disability card instead of being able to work and earn a monthly income of 50,000 baht, the mother’s life has changed drastically. Thanyawarin stressed that while such incidents can happen, they should be preventable with proper hospital care and attention.

Piyawat acknowledged the serious nature of the complaint, emphasising the importance of maintaining medical standards and professional ethics. He assured that the case would be reviewed in detail to determine whether the standard of care had been breached, particularly the claim that a housekeeper was tasked with taking the patient’s blood pressure, which would be contrary to the expected standard.

The family’s call for action highlights ongoing issues within the healthcare system and the need for vigilance to ensure that all patients receive care that meets national standards, reported KhaoSod.