Nonthaburi deputy station chief’s swift action turns motorcycle crash into life-saving rescue

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A deputy station chief has been praised for his quick response and life-saving actions following a motorcycle crash in Nonthaburi. The injured motorcyclist had plunged into a saloon vehicle, resulting in severe injuries and loss of consciousness.

However, thanks to Thana Theenak’s swift intervention and knowledge of CPR, the young man was revived and rushed to Bang Yai Hospital. The incident occurred around 10.30pm yesterday in the Soi Kaew Inthra area of Bang Yai district.

After hearing about the incident, Police Major General Prarat Phanpraha, head of Nonthaburi Provincial Police Station, lauded Thana’s actions, revealing that he will receive a certificate of commendation today.

“After learning about the incident, I would like to commend Thana for his quick thinking and basic knowledge in performing CPR to help the injured initially. The training provided by the National Police Office is indeed beneficial.”

Thana described the incident, which occurred while he was on patrol. After being dispatched to the location, he discovered a white car and an overturned motorcycle with an unconscious man nearby. The man had stopped breathing but still had a pulse, reported KhaoSod.

Thana revealed that he performed chest compressions for about a minute, after which the injured man began to respond positively.

“I have undergone first-aid training from the National Police Office, including a CPR course. Every step must be done correctly. In facing such situations, one must remain calm and have sufficient knowledge.”

Follow us on :













Thana also advised that in cases where an injured person is found, the best course of action for those without the necessary knowledge is to notify rescue workers or hospital officials who are ready to assist. Improper aid, such as moving a person with broken bones without expertise, could potentially exacerbate the injuries.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.