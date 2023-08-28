Unexpected encore: Concert takes a dive as boat sinks at Amphawa Floating Market (video)

Image via Khaosod.

A concert held at the Amphawa Floating Market in Samut Songkhram province took an unexpected turn when a boat sank mid-show. Thanks to quick reactions, no injuries were reported from the incident that took place today. The startling event was captured by TikTok user @anntiviruss and has since garnered widespread attention.

The Amphawa Floating Market, a popular tourist destination, played host to a mid-water concert featuring artist Pong Hink Lek Fai. A significant number of tourists were seen enjoying the concert from hired boats, filling the canal to capacity. Spectators were also stationed on the bridge spanning the canal and along the waterfront.

The video shared by @anntiviruss shows a tense moment when one of the boats started taking on water amidst the concert. The crowd erupted in panic as the stern slowly submerged. Fortuitously, no one was hurt in the incident.

The incident sparked discussions about safety measures at such public events. The video shared by @anntiviruss serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to capacity limits, especially in water-based events, to avoid such dangerous situations.

In related news, In Thailand, Chalong Pier, a key Phuket boat tour facility is under scrutiny as concerns are being raised about the potential safety hazards it poses. The main pontoon, used by tourists to board tour boats, is reportedly sinking again and is visibly covered in rust.

The pontoon in question had previously gone under reparations last year when it started sinking. Officials then responded by welding patches over the areas rust had eaten into. However, this recent development now raises questions about the effectiveness of such measures.

A tour boat operator shared their frustration with this recurring issue with Chalong Pier. He said…

“This is happening time and again. Not only is it unsightly for tourists to see when they board boats to head out on tours, but it is dangerous. The exposed rust poses a danger to their feet. They cannot even walk barefoot onto the boats.”

To read the full news, click HERE.