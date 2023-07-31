Nine year old boy tragically drowns on holiday at beach getaway in Rayong, Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A beach holiday turned into a tragedy when a nine year old boy drowned in the sea at Mae Ram Phueng Beach in Rayong, Thailand. The boy was swallowed by high waves and a rescue attempt fell short as the youngster slipped from his rubber ring and disappeared beneath the waves. A 10 year old relative also got into difficulty in the water, however, immediate help averted a double tragedy.

Today, at 9am, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sunan Maneethep was alerted that the body of the nine year old had been found. He was floating about 15 metres away from the shore near the White and Black Rock zone of Mae Ram Phueng Beach. This location was nearly 400 metres away from where he was initially reported missing. Swift action was taken, involving local medics, rescue teams from Rayong Hospital and the Sawang Phonkusol Foundation who recovered the body using a jet-ski.

The young lad’s body was pale but bore no apparent injuries. His devastated parents, 41 year old Narongsak and 47 year old Ketsarin, together with other relatives, could not contain their grief as they came to the spot where their lifeless son was found. The sorrowful scene was witnessed by local bystanders and authorities. The body was later transferred to Rayong Hospital for a post-mortem examination, reported KhaoSod.

Ketsarin revealed that she had parted from her husband when their son was just one year old. She had primarily taken care of him and had just recently let the boy go to see the sea as his estranged father requested.

She agreed as their son had never seen the sea before but did not anticipate such an unfortunate end to their reunion. Narongsak, on his part, expressed that he spent the preceding night sleepless, keeping a vigil at the beach, awaiting news of his son. He is now planning to take his son’s body to Prachinburi for the final rites.

It’s noteworthy to mention that since July 30, red flags had been hoisted all along the shores of the Khao Laem Ya Mu Ko Samet National Park due to severe waves and wind.

Tourists were requested to cooperate and abide by the warnings, halting any activities that put them at risk in the water, to prevent similar distressing incidents from happening.