Thai women among 16 arrested in Hong Kong prostitution network

Hong Kong police have arrested 16 people, including nine Thai women, in a crackdown on a transnational network accused of arranging Thai women to work as prostitutes in Hong Kong.

The Royal Thai Police said yesterday, October 13, that officers are now coordinating with the Hong Kong Police Force to trace people and financial links connected to Thailand as the investigation expands.

Hong Kong police told their Thai counterparts that the network allegedly divided responsibilities among its members, including recruiting Thai women to travel to Hong Kong, arranging customers and collecting money from prostitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators said the group used Telegram to communicate with customers and arranged for Thai women to provide sexual services at hotels in Tsim Sha Tsui.

The network was allegedly controlled from a location in Tuen Mun, which Hong Kong police later searched along with accommodation used by network members and other related premises.

Hong Kong police announced on October 10 that 16 people had been arrested in the operation, including nine Thai women.

Officers also seized about HK$13 million in cash and two vehicles, while approximately HK$5.17 million held in related bank accounts was frozen.

Investigators also found electronic communications and financial transaction records believed to be connected to the operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai police said they will continue exchanging information with Hong Kong officers, focusing on the roles of people involved in the network and financial routes linked to Thailand.

The information will be used to identify others in Thailand involved in the network and take legal action against those responsible.

Police also warned people seeking work overseas to check employers, recruitment companies, job terms, wages and contracts carefully, and to make sure their visa and work authorisation are valid for the destination.

They also cautioned against high-paying job offers promoted through social media, particularly claims that people can enter as tourists and start working immediately.

People who are deceived, have their passports confiscated, are prevented from leaving, forced to work or otherwise exploited should contact local officers or the nearest Thai embassy or consulate for assistance.

In similar news