Nine Thai nationals escape from forced call centre work in Poi Pet casino

Nine Thai nationals had a harrowing escape from a gang who forced them to work in a call centre in a casino building in Poi Pet. The incident happened near the permanent border crossing at Ban Khlong Luek, Aranyaprathet district. The group had to plan a fire in the building to facilitate their escape, while two of their peers were caught. The Thai nationals, drenched in blood, managed to cross the border amidst the chase of the gang with knives.

The events unfolded in the early hours yesterday The nine individuals, each covered in blood, ran from a casino in Poi Pet and attempted to cross the border trench to escape the group chasing them with knives. Upon discovery, border patrol officers provided immediate assistance and first aid, then coordinated with the Aranyaprathet rescue unit to transport them to the hospital.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the Thai nationals were lured to work in a call centre in a casino building. They were physically tortured and some were even electrocuted. They initiated a plan to escape by setting the building on fire and running away. Only 11 decided to escape, but only nine managed to do so, while the other two were captured, reported Khao Sod.

The nine Thai nationals include 27 year old Prachayamani, 30 year old Putthiphong, 21 year old Jakkrit, 47 year old Kamon, 43 year old Thayakon, , 23 year old Chindanai, 23 year old Thanakij, 27 year old Phumiphat, , and a 23 year old female Nanthaphat.

