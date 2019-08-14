Nine minor parties convinced to stick with government | The Thaiger

Politics
Nine minor parties convinced to stick with government
PHOTO: Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao, somehow negotiated the dissident MPs back into the coalition
Nine disaffected smaller parties in the governing coalition, who earlier threatened to break away to form an independent opposition bloc, have been convinced to stay in the Palang Pracharat coalition and have vowed to support the government.
Ten single-MP parties showed signs of a rift after eight of them yesterday didn’t show up at a restaurant meeting arranged by a member to discuss their current role in the new government. The change of heart leaves the leader of the dissident Thai Civilised Party, Mongkolkitti Suksintharanont, as the only dissident in the independent opposition bloc.
They were supposed to meet with Mongkolkitti for a news conference yesterday to announce the formation of the independent opposition bloc. But earlier they met with controversial Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao, the Palang Pracharat party’s strategic chief for the northern region, who had been assigned by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to convince the nine small parties to stay in the coalition.
They were seen holding hands with Thammarat and proclaiming their loyalty to PM Prayut after the meeting.
Thai PBS reports that, over the weekend, the smaller parties (basically single member MPs) felt they had been ignored by Palang Pracharat, the core party in the coalition, when they were denied any ministerial portfolios or any political appointments.
Pichet Sathirachawan, the leader of Palangdham Mai, announced after the meeting, that the smaller parties could have bargained for a ministerial post, but they had not “for the sake of the country.”
Pichet claimed that the recent move by his party and four other smaller parties to form an independent opposition block was intended to send a message to the government about their demands and the response was positive.
For instance, he said he had asked for the post of the chairman of Thai Trade Representatives, but this was not possible because he would have to resign as an MP as required by the Constitution. Since he could not assume the post himself, he will send a nominee to hold the post, said Pichet.
Thammanat, meanwhile, says that the smaller parties will be given political appointments for their support of the government. Since the MPs are reluctant to relinquish their MP status, they will send their nominees to assume those posts on their behalf. He says he expects the cabinet to endorse another batch of political appointees from the smaller parties at its meeting on August 20.
Meanwhile, the cabinet yesterday approved a host of political appointees attached to different ministries, apparently to satisfy the ex-MPs and close associates of the four main coalition parties, namely Palang Pracharat, Democrat, Bhumjaithai Thai and Chart Thai Pattana. The smaller parties were again ignored.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
ASEAN
The Thai charm-offensive on the South Korean President
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is inviting South Korean investors to increase their investment and trade with Thailand. The PM says Cabinet will consider offering incentives for South Korean businesses to invest in the country. South Korean President Moon Jae-in capped off an official two day visit to the Kingdom yesterday.
The Thailand-Korea Business Forum was held yesterday in Bangkok with President Moon in attendance along with economic teams from Thailand and South Korea and representatives of 500 private companies.
Speaking at the forum the Thai PM spoke about Thailand 4.0 – the transformation of the country’s economic structure from an agriculture-based economy into a value or digital-based economy. Also about the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project that was attracting investment from around the world.
According to the Bangkok Post, 400 South Korean companies have invested in Thailand with the trade value between Thailand and South Korea of USD 14-15 billion (428-459 billion baht).
Prayut also spoke about how Thailand could continue to learn from South Korea as they had been able to turn their country from agricultural economy into a manufacturing superpower over a number of decades.
Speaking at the forum President Moon said Thailand is one of the most important trading partners for his government’s New Southern Policy which has been successful in broadening partnerships with south east Asian nations and India. President Moon mentioned specific industries where he saw greater economic partnerships and trade in the future – automation, smart automotive technologies, energy, digital technology – that would assist Thailand to achieve its 4.0 goals.
PM Prayut met with President Moon Jae-in at Government House yesterday morning with the two leaders pledging to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two Asian economies.
ASEAN
South Korean President in Thailand to sign trade agreements
PHOTOS: The Nation
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife Naraporn Chan-ocha, have welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook to Government House in Bangkok this morning in the midst of an official state visit that continues tomorrow.
A government spokesperson says that this was President Moon’s first official visit to Thailand since assuming his post in May 2017 and the first visit by any South Korean president in seven years.
The aim of the visit is to strengthen the strategic partnership with Thailand in accord with Seoul’s New Southern Policy, by which it is seeking more interaction with all counties in Southeast Asia and cooperation with ASEAN.
The two leaders will witness the signing of six agreements and memoranda during Moon’s stay.
SOURCE: The Nation
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
PM’s oath-taking ruled unconstitutional
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
The PM’s omission of an important sentence when taking his oath of office has been ruled unconstitutional by Thailand’s ombudsman. The matter is now being referred to the Constitutional Court to rule on whether the government was legally established.
The controversy began on July 16, when PM General Prayuth Chan-o-cha left out a key sentence during his oath-taking ceremony. The sentence refers to an undertaking to uphold the constitution and it’s unclear whether its exclusion was intentional or not.
The PM has continually maintained it’s not a problem, but the ombudsman’s office clearly thinks differently, having made its ruling after complaints from three members of the public.
Parliamentary opposition plans to hold a debate on the controversy and the PM is vowing to defend himself, rather than send a representative.
He has been in power since leading the military coup in 2014, and being re-elected in March of this year. The election was not without controversy, with some speculating that the result was fixed in his favour.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times
