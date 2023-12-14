Nightly temples extravaganza: Bangkok’s spiritual spectacle lights up the sky

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a dazzling celebration of tradition and spirituality, Bangkokians are set to bask in the mesmerising glow of the city’s temples after dark.

The much-anticipated Illuminated 10 Temples and National Museum event promises a spiritual journey like no other, offering locals and tourists alike a chance to bid adieu to the old year and embrace the dawn of the new year.

Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich enthusiastically revealed on Tuesday, December 12 that this extraordinary event, organised by the Department of Religious Affairs, will take place from Christmas Eve through to January 2. It’s a unique opportunity for devotees and culture enthusiasts to experience the capital’s revered temples in a whole new light, both figuratively and literally.

The ten temples participating in this radiant affair include the illustrious Wat Ratchabophit, the golden Wat Traimit Wittayaram, the majestic Wat Pho, the serene Wat Prayurawongsawat, the historic Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit, the ornate Wat Suthat Thepwararam, the iconic Wat Arun Ratchawararam, the exquisite Wat Benchamabophit Dusitwanaram, the grand Wat Ratchanatdaram, and the picturesque Wat Rakhang Khositaram. To add to the cultural richness, the Bangkok National Museum is also joining in the luminous festivities, reported The Nation.

Sermsak shares the purpose behind the initiative.

“The Illuminated 10 Temples and National Museum event seeks to stimulate the economy with the soft power of religion, bringing joy to visitors from all walks of life.

“It’s not just a spiritual journey, it’s an economic boon for the city, injecting life and vibrancy into the local economy.”

Devotees are invited to pay their respects at the temples from 8am to 6pm, immersing themselves in the sacred atmosphere. As the day gives way to night, the real magic begins.

From 6pm to 9pm, the temples will be transformed into radiant beacons of light, casting an ethereal glow over Bangkok. It’s a spectacle that promises to be both visually stunning and spiritually uplifting.