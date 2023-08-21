NIDA survey says: Pheu Thai Party’s unique political partnership faces public disapproval

Leader of Bhumjaithai Party Anutin Charnvirakul, left, shakes hands with Leader of Pheu Thai Party Chonlanan Srikaew during a press conference announcing a coalition party in Bangkok, Monday, August 7. Picture courtesy of AP.

A recent telephone survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) revealed significant disapproval of the Pheu Thai Party‘s plan to form a special government in collaboration with its political adversaries, Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation (UTN) parties.

This survey, also known as the NIDA poll, was conducted from August 15 through August 17 and involved a detailed conversation with over 1,310 adults over the age of 18, hailing from a wide array of backgrounds.

The resulting data pointed out that nearly 48% of the populace objected to the Pheu Thai Party’s move for a merged government arrangement. A mere 19.5% demonstrated a high degree of acceptance, whilst an estimated 17% showcased moderate resistance, in contrast to roughly 15% who showed a moderate degree of support. An additional 1% of the respondents refrained from providing their views on the matter.

In the survey, when queried about which Pheu Thai candidate would make the best fit for the next prime ministerial run, around 38.6% gave a nod in favour of Paetongtarn “Ung-ing” Shinawatra, while nearly 36.5% stated their preference for Srettha Thavisin. A small faction of around 8.4% vouched for Chaikasem Nitisiri, and approximately 16.3% of people refrained from answering the question at all.

Delving into the current relations between Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties, approximately 49.8% indicated that the two parties have now become adversaries. Around 27.3% viewed them as acquaintances, and the remaining 20.9% still considered them to be allies. A small portion around 1.83% refrained from opining on this matter altogether.

Follow us on :













Meanwhile, Thailand is anticipating the arrival of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, fresh from a self-imposed exile, arrest warrants are ready for viewing and inevitable jail time awaits him. His expected return is scheduled for tomorrow, incidentally, coinciding with parliamentary proceedings to elect the country’s 30th leader.

His daughter, Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, a former prime ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai Party, aired the news of her father’s forthcoming arrival. She revealed via social media that Thaksin’s private plane is due to make its descent at Don Mueang International Airport tomorrow at 9am. Read more about the story HERE.