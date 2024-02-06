Newly crowned Miss Japan dethroned over affair scandal

Photo courtesy of Kyodo News

The glitz and glamour of Miss Japan turned into a whirlwind of controversy as the newly crowned beauty queen relinquished her throne amidst scandalous revelations.

The recently crowned beauty queen, 26 year old naturalised Japanese citizen Karolina Shiino, clinched the prestigious Miss Japan title just a fortnight ago. Now she has abdicated her crown following a scandal linking her to an affair with a married man.

While Shiino’s victory stirred both applause and uproar, with some lauding her as a symbol of Japan’s evolving inclusivity and others decrying her as a deviation from traditional beauty norms, her reign was abruptly cut short by damning allegations laid bare in a local magazine, Shukan Bunshun.

The publication’s scathing report delved into the relationship between Shiino and a married influencer-cum-doctor, leaving tongues wagging and social media ablaze with speculation. Despite the man’s silence on the matter, the storm of controversy continued to gather momentum.

Initially, pageant organisers rallied behind the beauty queen, vehemently refuting claims of her complicity in the extramarital affair. However, the tide swiftly turned as Shiino came clean, admitting to her awareness of the man’s marital status and expressing remorse for her deception, reported BBC News.

In a sombre declaration issued yesterday, Ukraine-born Shiino tendered her resignation, expressing profound regret for the upheaval caused and apologising to her ardent supporters and the public at large.

“I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me.”

As the dust settles on the scandal, the Miss Japan Association grapples with the aftermath, leaving the coveted title vacant for the remainder of the year. Despite a pool of worthy contenders, the crown sits in limbo, overshadowed by the controversy that has marred its latest recipient.

Born in Ukraine and emigrated to Japan at the tender age of five, Shiino’s journey epitomised the fusion of cultures. Fluent in both spoken and written Japanese, she embraced her adopted homeland, culminating in her naturalisation in 2022.