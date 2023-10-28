Phetchaburi: Body of newborn baby found in forest, police investigates

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The body of a newborn baby was discovered abandoned in a forest by a 27 year old man, Sathorn Raya In, who was foraging for mushrooms near the road. The incident occurred last night and was reported to the local police station in Phetchaburi province.

The police and medical personnel from the local hospital, alongside emergency workers from the Sawang Sapphasit Prasit Foundation, rushed to the scene, located near Wat Khao Nakwiwat in the Sa Phang district. The investigation revealed a black rubbish bag left in the dense forest. The bag contained the body of a three month old newborn baby, with the umbilical cord still attached. It appeared that the newborn baby had not been dead long.

Raya In explained that he and his friend had come to the area to gather mushrooms when they stumbled upon the discarded bag. Upon opening the bag, they discovered the deceased newborn baby inside and immediately alerted the authorities.

The preliminary investigation led by Deputy Inspector Bussakorn Vongsa Roj, and Station Chief Thippa Kheng Khu, is ongoing. Meanwhile, the body of the newborn baby has been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The police are now focused on finding the individual who abandoned the newborn baby in the forest, to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

