Dog’s ‘pawsitive’ intuition: Abandoned newborn found in black bag thanks to heroic pet

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A newborn girl, hastily packed into a black bag and dumped near a wall, was saved just in time, thanks to a family pet, a dog named Pong, whose unusual growling led the family to the infant. This bizarre event took place today opposite the Nong Khai Police Station.

In the Hin Ngom sub-district of Muaeng Nong Khai district, Nong Khai the incident unfolded in front of the house of 55 year old local Phu Wiang. The woman heard Pong’s distinct cries and wondered what the commotion was. Phu Wiang, along with her husband and child, decided to investigate.

The black bag that their dog was barking at was lying against their house wall, but they were shocked when they opened it and found a feeble newborn girl crying.

They immediately alerted Sub Lieutenant Sommat Kunlanet, a deputy investigative chief at the Nong Khai town police station, who also happened to live opposite their house.

In response, the police, along with the emergency rescue team from the Administrative Organisation of Hin Ngom, examined the baby girl. Obligatory examinations showed her body and organs were intact and she appeared to be in sound health, despite being born prematurely.

The infant girl, weighing around 3 kilograms, was covered in vernix – a waxy, cheese-like white substance that covers babies in the womb, helping their skin adapt to the outside world. The tiny baby still had her umbilical cord attached as well. The newborn girl the dog had discovered was cute, fair-skinned and wrapped in a pink shirt, reported KhaoSod.

After initial examinations, the baby was rushed to Nong Khai Hospital where she is currently in the care of the hospital staff. Sub Lieutenant Sommat expressed his gratitude towards his loyal pet dog that found the newborn.

“It was Pong who signalled there was something strange. He doesn’t usually bark without reason. But last night, Pong’s loud and unusual growls alerted us. Had he not alerted us with his growls, we might not have discovered and saved the baby in time.”