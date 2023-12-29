Newborn found dead in Hat Yai City dump shocks community

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A harrowing event unfolded on the evening yesterday (December 28), when the lifeless body of a newborn baby boy was discovered in a rubbish bin behind the waste separation plant of Hat Yai City Municipality in Songkhla. The baby, suspected to have been dead for at least two to three days, was found naked, with a green and bruised face, but otherwise seemingly normal.

The shocking discovery was made by a garbage collector who was deeply moved by the tragic sight. He recounted finding the baby while sifting through the garbage, covered in refuse. The baby was wrapped in a cloth that the garbage collector had brought as he was surrounded by dogs. The garbage dump, frequented by numerous garbage trucks, presented a distressing sight as it appeared the baby was hoping for help.

The severity of the situation was palpable as the garbage collector described the baby’s swollen, green head while his body still seemed normal. It appeared to have suffered some blunt force trauma to the head, reported Khao Sod. The local community was in disbelief, feeling as if something had compelled them to the location to find the baby. They decided to place the baby in a foam box and notified the police.

Emergency services, including the Mittraphap Samakkhi Thungsian Hat Yai Rescue Unit, the Municipal Kuwanlung Rescue Unit, and the Hat Yai Hospital duty doctor, were promptly at the scene. The baby, believed to have been just born as the umbilical cord was still attached, was taken to the Hat Yai Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

The Hat Yai police are now scouring CCTV footage to identify the vehicle that dumped the newborn baby, or any individuals involved. The mother, suspected of this cruel act, is yet to be identified. This incident has left the local community heartbroken, hoping for justice for the innocent life lost amidst the city’s garbage.