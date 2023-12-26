New Year gift baskets examined to ensure safety

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), alongside the Consumer Protection Board and other state agencies, was on a mission to expose potential dangers lurking in New Year gift baskets.

Their crackdown involved a meticulous inspection of major shopping hubs, supermarkets, online retailers, and even alms-giving sets to ensure compliance with stringent Thai food safety regulations.

BMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Wantanee Wattana, issued a stern warning to businesses.

“We will not hesitate to take action against any businesses that are found to be violating the law.”

The inspection teams left no stone unturned, scrutinising product labels, ensuring the freshness of food items, and eliminating harmful substances from the equation.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunlaiad disclosed that follow-up checks yesterday, December 25 were in place to guarantee New Year’s gift baskets meet specified criteria. Buyers are urged to examine contents closely, matching them with product labels, and verifying a minimum shelf life of six months. Gift baskets with fresh produce must hit the shelves within three days, and FDA marks on food labels should be crystal clear.

For added consumer protection, damaged products, items with a shelf life under six months, or those not meeting specified criteria can be exchanged or returned until February 29 next year. Officials are taking a hard stance, conducting on-site inspections and warning distributors of penalties, including fines and imprisonment, for violations or non-compliance, reported The Nation.

The BMA emphasises the critical role of product labels and urges consumers to be vigilant about their rights, recommending purchases from reliable stores adhering to standards. All 50 district offices are partnering with the FDA to ensure comprehensive checks on New Year’s gift baskets, reassuring the public of quality and standards.

Follow us on :













But the stakes are high – businesses peddling gift baskets with incorrect labels face imprisonment up to six months or a hefty fine of 100,000 baht, or both. Manufacturers selling or importing such items could face even graver consequences, with penalties of up to 1 year in prison or a fine of 200,000 baht, or both.

If you spot misleading or label-less New Year’s gift baskets, report immediately through hotlines like 1166 or the OCPB Connect app at www.ocpb.go.th.