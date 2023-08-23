New Thai PM, Srettha, vows to elevate Thai well-being, royal PM appointment postponed

Photo by Wason Wanichakorn via AP

The newly elected Prime Minister of Thailand promised to elevate the well-being of the Thai people after yesterday’s Parliament meeting to select a new PM. However, the scheduled royal ceremony for the installation of the new PM at 8pm encountered a delay.

During the Parliament meeting to select a new PM, the Pheu Thai Party’s candidate, Srettha Tavisin, managed to secure the position with an impressive 482 votes out of a total of 747 from Members of Parliament and senators. Among 165 members who voted no, 147 were members of the Move Forward Party (MFP).

Srettha, the 30th PM of Thailand, gave a short speech to the media after his victory.

“Thank you to every Thai person, every government coalition party, every honoured MP, and every senator who attended Parliament to select a new PM today. I will do my best. I will work tirelessly for the better lives of every Thai person. Thank you.”

Srettha noted that he and the Pheu Thai Party were awaiting the official appointment from the royal command and would hold an official press conference later. The 61 year old Bangkok-born politician then allowed reporters from several news agencies to take pictures.

The royal appointment was expected to occur yesterday at 8pm and broadcast via the National Broadcasting of Thailand (NBT).

The leader of the collation government party, the Thai Liberal Party, Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, later arrived at the Pheu Thai Party office in an official government white uniform in preparation to prepare for the ceremonial appointment of the new PM. However, the Secretariat of the Prime Minister announced via NBT that the appointment was postponed and a new time would be disclosed later.

During the election campaign, Srettha revealed in an interview with the Journey to Transform programme of the Prachart news agency that he would revise the whole Constitution of Thailand to return power to the people and offer Thailand a fully democratic system. It is expected he will spend one year and six months in the process.

The following goals Srettha focused on were same-sex marriage, voluntary conscription, a 10,000-baht digital wallet, and a 600-baht minimum daily wage, among other pledges.

Thai news agencies have closely monitored the designation of each minister. As reported by the Thai Post, Srettha is poised to hold dual roles as both the PM and Finance Minister to pursue his campaign of a 10,000 baht digital currency.

Leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Chonlanarn Sikaew, disclosed his plan to step down from his role as party leader, in line with his earlier commitment made during a debate. This commitment assured that the Pheu Thai Party would refrain from forming alliances with military-backed parties. Following his resignation, Chonlanarn is anticipated to take on the position of Education Minister.

As the media speculation continues, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, Anutin Charnvrakul, will assume the responsibilities of the Interior Minister, while his party members are poised to assume significant roles within the Ministry of Tourism and Sports as well as the Ministry of Culture.