New Thai dinosaur species identified from fossils in Kalasin

Researchers from Mahasarakham University have identified a new species of long-necked sauropod dinosaur from fossils discovered at the Phu Noi fossil site in Kalasin province, making it Thailand’s 15th officially named dinosaur.

Named Uragasaurus kalasinensis, the dinosaur lived about 150 million years ago during the Late Jurassic period. It is the first member of the Mamenchisauridae family to be formally named in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

The fossils were found in the Phu Kradung Formation at the Phu Noi fossil site, one of Thailand’s most important locations for vertebrate fossils. Thousands of fossils from several animal groups have been discovered there, including fish, turtles, ancient crocodiles, pterosaurs and dinosaurs.

Although sauropod fossils had been found at the site for many years, identifying the species proved difficult because many of the bones were scattered and mixed together.

Researchers spent more than 10 years comparing the fossils’ anatomical features before identifying the distinctive characteristics of the holotype, the specimen used to formally describe the species. The team then confirmed that the specimen represented a previously unknown dinosaur genus and species.

The genus name Uragasaurus combines the Sanskrit word “uraga,” meaning a large snake or one that moves on its chest, with the Greek word “saurus,” meaning lizard. The combined name translates as “large snake lizard.”

The species name kalasinensis refers to Kalasin province, where the fossils were discovered.

Uragasaurus kalasinensis belongs to Mamenchisauridae, a family of sauropods known for exceptionally long necks. Its neck accounted for about 50% of its total body length and contained between 17 and 19 vertebrae, compared with around 13 to 15 in most sauropods.

The dinosaur’s bones also contained numerous air spaces similar to those found in modern birds. These reduced the weight of its neck and allowed it to raise and move its neck efficiently while feeding on plants across a wide area.

Researchers estimate that an adult Uragasaurus measured about 18 to 20 metres long and could raise its neck as high as nine metres, roughly equivalent to a three-storey building.

Its size made it one of the largest land animals in Thailand’s ecosystem during the Late Jurassic period.

The research also suggests that Thailand may have been home to more than one species of mamenchisaurid dinosaur.

Another fossil discovered at the Phu Dan Ma site near the Kalasin-Mukdahan provincial border has features that differ from those of Uragasaurus. Researchers believe the specimen may date to the Early Cretaceous period.

The difference in age suggests the two sauropods may not have lived during the same period and indicates greater diversity among Thailand’s mamenchisaurid dinosaurs than previously known.

The discovery adds another species to Thailand’s dinosaur record and helps fill gaps in the evolutionary history of sauropods in the country. The fossil record extends from early sauropodomorphs of the Triassic period through Jurassic sauropods and into the Cretaceous period.

The findings also highlight the scientific importance of the Phu Noi fossil site, which has been called “Thailand’s Jurassic Park.” The site remains an important source of information for research into the diversity of prehistoric life in Southeast Asia.