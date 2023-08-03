New flower species discovered in Thai wildlife sanctuary by researchers

Picture courtesy of Prince of Songkla University

In the lush Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary, situated in the Betong district of Yala province, researchers have made a remarkable discovery, two new species of flowers, belonging to the Annonaceae family – which hosts the well-known custard apple – have been identified by a team from Prince of Songkla University (PSU).

The finding was announced this week by Charan Leeratiwong, an eminent professor at PSU’s Faculty of Science. Complementing Thai researchers on this quest was Professor David M Johnson, hailing from the Biological Science Department of Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio, United States. Their collective endeavours were supported by the diligent officials at the Hala Bala Wildlife Research Station.

The team of botanists has elegantly named the two newly discovered species as Bunga Seng Betong and Bunga Seng Hala. These names carry a weight of scientific precision too: Friesodielsia betongensis Leerat and Friesodielsia chalermgliniana Leerat are the respected species’ scientific denominations.

Charan shared that Bunga Seng Betong is a species characterised by a robust hardwood vine that sports yellow flowers in a unique triangular arrangement on its outer petals. This rainforest plant thrives at altitudes ranging from 1,000 to 1,200 metres where it decorates the canopy with its blooms every May. Betongensis, a part of the scientific name, pays tribute to the plant’s origins in the Betong district, reported Bangkok Post.

The second newly identified species, Bunga Seng Hala, is also a hardwood vine with distinct wide and oval leaves. Hanging down from the bud, the long striking yellow petals prove an interesting counterpart to its broad foliage. This intriguing plant prefers a slightly lower altitude, flourishing in a tropical rainforest at 500 metres above sea level, its blooms also make a grand entrance in May.

The scientific name chalermgliniana, Charan explains, pays homage to Piya Chalermglin. A notable botanist, Chalermglin is from the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research and was instrumental in leading the research team into this intricate and momentous venture.

Follow us on :













This research and the subsequent discovery underscore the richness of the floral biodiversity in Thailand and the ongoing efforts to document and understand it.

With the revealing of Bunga Seng Hala and Bunga Seng Betong, the Annonaceae family of flowering plants introduces two novel members for botanical enthusiasts and researchers to marvel at. The promise of uncharted floristic riches waiting to be discovered adds an alluring anticipation to the future of botanical research.