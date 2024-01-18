New 6.5 kilometre six-lane road to link Phutthamonthon Sai 4 with Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway

Picture courtesy of Supalai

The Department of Highways in Thailand has embarked upon a new project to construct a 6.5-kilometre long six-lane road that will link Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Road with the Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway. The new roadway is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on the existing roads and foster urbanisation in the adjoining areas.

The highway will extend through four districts in Nonthaburi and into Nakhon Pathom, according to Sarawut Songsivilai, the Director-General of the Department of Highways. The project is estimated to require a budget of around 6.12 billion baht (US$ 171,912,574). The lion’s share of the budget, approximately 4.31 billion baht (US$ 121,069,150), is allocated for the construction of the road, while the remaining funds will cater to the expropriation of around 352 plots of land amounting to an area of 355 rai.

“There are 347 plots in Bang Yai, Bang Kruai and Bang Bua Thong districts of Nonthaburi, while the other five plots are in Buddha Monthon district of Nakhon Pathom. We will also need to expropriate about 71 houses”

Having already completed a site survey as part of a feasibility study for the new access road, the department is ready to proceed with the next step. This involves submitting the project details and an environmental impact assessment (EIA) application, which is anticipated to be approved later this year, reported Bangkok Post.

Following the approval of the EIA application, the Department of Highways is set to commence the land expropriation process next year. The process is expected to conclude by 2026, paving the way for construction to begin in 2027.

Sarawut further stated, “The construction will likely take around three years, which would mean that the new road will be operational by 2030.”

The new road will originate from a section of Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Road, where it links with Highway No.4006, commonly referred to as the Salaya Clock Tower. It will then navigate southward, crossing the southern railway and the Maha Sawat and Nara Phirom canals.

“The new road will then traverse Highway No.1011, a section of the new road connecting Nakhon In Road with Salaya Road, Highway No.5014, Bang Yai canal, and Highway No.1009. The road will conclude at the point where it intersects with Motorway No. 81,” Sarawut concluded.