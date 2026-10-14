Netizens appalled by 30,000-baht driver job with one day off

A 30,000-baht-a-month job advert for an executive driver has come under fire online over demanding conditions, including near round-the-clock standby and just one day off per month.

The advertisement was posted in a Facebook group and offered a comparatively high salary for a driver responsible for transporting an executive and members of the family.

According to the listing, the working day would begin at 7am with taking the employer’s child to school. The driver would then remain on standby throughout the day and could be required to wait until the employer returned from social events as late as 3am or 4am.

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The job also involved more than driving. The successful applicant would be expected to clean and wash five to six vehicles and keep them ready for use at all times.

While waiting, the driver would not be allowed to start the car and run the air conditioning to sleep. The advertisement also said the employee could not leave the area while waiting and must be a non-smoker.

The driver would be required to live in accommodation provided by the employer or somewhere nearby so they could report for duty immediately without keeping the employer waiting.

Despite the long standby periods and additional duties, the advertisement offered only one day off per month.

“If you think you cannot meet even one of these conditions, don’t send your information, so neither side wastes time or ends up disappointed.”

After the advertisement circulated online, social media users and other professional drivers criticised the conditions and questioned whether the 30,000-baht salary was worth the workload and loss of personal time.

Some commenters described the conditions as severe exploitation, with some comparing the job to looking for a slave.

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